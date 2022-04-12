ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer's new CFO David Denton to get $1.25 mln as annual base salary

By Reuters
 1 day ago
April 12 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) newly appointed chief financial officer, David Denton, will get $1.25 million as annual base salary, the pharmaceutical giant said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

A similar amount will be given to Denton as annual target cash incentive opportunity, although this would be pro-rated for the portion of the year worked, the company said.

Besides these, Denton, who joins Pfizer on May 2, will get a one-time payment of $5 million and restricted stock worth $3.25 million and he will be eligible for credit worth $9.75 million through the company's supplemental savings plan.

Denton, who on Monday was announced as the successor to company veteran Frank D'Amelio, joins Pfizer from home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N). read more

As per his offer letter at Lowe's when he was appointed in 2018, Denton's base salary was $925,000, with a bonus opportunity of 125% of his base salary. read more (https://bit.ly/37hzY81)

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

