Events this weekend around St. George: Art festival, egg hunts, rodeo and more

Easter Weekend is here, and Southern Utah has multiple outdoor events for locals to attend.

The St. George Art Festival is back as well as the Ivins City Easter Egg Hunt, Washington County Fair Rodeo and more.

St. George Art Festival

The St. George Art Festival, which has been going since 1980, is back this weekend with two stages for entertainment, art and food vendors, and a children’s area for families. More than 30,000 people are expected to be downtown for the event.

If you go:

What: St. George Art Festival

When: April 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Historic Town Square 50 S. Main St., St. Goerge.

Cost: Free.

Online: www.sgartfestival.com

Ivins City Easter Egg Hunt

The City of Ivins will have an Easter Egg Hunt this weekend for ages 4 to 12. The event is scheduled to take place after the annual Hog and Jog Family Fun Run. All participants must bring their own baskets.

If you go:

What: Ivins City Easter Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 16 at 9 a.m.

Where: Unity Park, 200 W. 400 South, Ivins.

Cost: Free.

Online: ivins.recdesk.com/Community/Page?pageId=8708

Washington County Fair Rodeo

The Washington County Fair Rodeo is this weekend ahead of the Washington County Fair next weekend. The rodeo will include bull riding, tiedown roping, bareback, saddle bronc, team roping, and more. The Rock Mountain Professional Rodeo Association will be the ones competing and performing.

If you go:

What: Washington County Fair Rodeo

When: Friday and Saturday, April 15 and 16 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Large Outdoor Arena, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.

Cost: $5 per person.

Online: washingtoncountyfair2022.jubileetix.com

Hurricane Easter Car Show 2022

The annual Hurricane Easter Car Show is back this Saturday. The car show should have about 300 vehicles and 11,000 visitors for the event, according to organizers. The Rotary Club of Hurricane Valley will be hosting the event again this year.

If you go:

What: Hurricane Easter Car Show 2022

When: Saturday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.

Cost: Tickets are sold at the gate for $5 per person.

Online: www.eastercarshow.com

Elle Cabrera covers breaking news and topics. Please help us to continue producing this content at thespectrum.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Events this weekend around St. George: Art festival, egg hunts, rodeo and more