Video shows husky fall from a second-story window into a frantic crowd in Lille, France

Heart-pounding video shows a dog falling from a two-story window into a frantic crowd in Lille, France.

People shrieked as the husky fell feet-first from the open window and then dashed into the middle of the street.

The dog walked away with no sign of distress.

It was then taken to the vet for a checkup.

Witnesses say the dog was in an apartment alone and calling for its owner.

They say the owner had tears in his eyes and apologized for forgetting to close the window.

