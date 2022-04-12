ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, AL

2-year-old struck, killed on Clarke County road

By Blake Brown
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dp84F_0f7H3FDW00

JACKSON, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor confirms a two-year-old child was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday night. It happened on Clolinger Road.

Chief Taylor says it appears the two-year-old girl got away from her mother when she was hit by a driver who was passing through the area on his way home from work.

The investigation is ongoing, but Chief Taylor says as with any serious incident like this the case will be presented to the Clarke County Grand Jury.

