Teacher attacked by student asks to 'set record straight'

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
 1 day ago
A Las Vegas teacher who was brutally attacked last week wants to set the record straight.

Clark County Education Association President Marie Neisess spoke on behalf of the high school teacher, who had not been publicly identified as of this report, at a press conference to discuss school safety on Tuesday.

Neisess said she'd personally spoken with the Eldorado High School teacher who was attacked on Thursday. A 16-year-old student was arrested and charged with attempted murder, sexual assault and battery with intent to commit sexual assault, among other felonies . At the time, police said they were told the attack was the result of an argument after the student came into the teacher's classroom to discuss grades.

"Nothing could be further from the truth," Neisess said. "This was a brutal assault. The student came in with the intent to attack this educator, and did so from the word 'go.' There is only one victim here, and that is the educator."

District officials laid out their plans to beef up security at Eldorado High School and throughout the district in response to the attack. Starting with Eldorado, the district plans to upgrade the camera systems in schools and add cameras in areas where needed.

Teachers will be equipped with devices that allow them to call for help from police and administrators from wherever they are, officials said at the presser.

School police officers will also get help from local police departments to increase the presence of law enforcement at CCSD schools through the end of the school year.

With behavioral issues and mental health problems at an all-time high, teachers are relying on CCSD and Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara to carry out those plans, Neisess said.

"This cannot wait one more day," she said. "...Without these steps we will see more and, God forbid, worse things than what happened last week at Eldorado."

lydia martinez
1d ago

How would this kid feel if someone did that B.S to his mom,or sis or etc..Granted all are jobs stressful but we are not on the front line.Just like SENIORS(in some states)ALL FIRST RESPONDERS,& TEACHERS(,& others I am sure I'm leaving out)SHOULD HAVE MANDOTORY DOUBLE PENALTIES PLUS

William McMillan
1d ago

Beef up security? Do they think this type of action will happen again.They would have to provide a security officer for every staff member. If you have to beef up security what does that say about the students?

Wade Neugebauer
1d ago

16 is old enough to know right from wrong. He needs to go to an adult prison.

