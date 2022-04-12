ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Need to know: Nevada Charter Schools

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLZXk_0f7H1YoV00

A new charter school is hitting Las Vegas this coming August in the form of Battle Born Academy. Which begs the question: what is a charter school?

Nevada defines charter schools as “public schools funded by the state, but set up by a committee with the desire to provide an educational situation that better meets the needs of some students.”

Charter schools are public schools and receive state funds. Like other public schools, charter schools are open to all students.

Currently, the Clark County School District (CCSD) sponsors six charter schools, with Nevada State Public Charter School Authority (SPCSA) sponsoring 48 . As of Tuesday, SPCSA is the only sponsor accepting applications for new charter schools according to the State of Nevada.

Bronson Christian, ABC 13
Bronson Christian, ABC 13

All information in the graphic above was provided by charter.ccsd.net .

Charter schools are required to provide distance education and comply with the contract or charter established by the SPCSA Governing Board (BG).

Those interested can read the Charter School Application manual at charterschools.nv.gov .

More information on laws regarding charter schools can be found on
leg.state.nv.us .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

New Douglas County Schools Superintendent Erin Kane Founded Charter Schools

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – To understand where Erin Kane, the new Douglas County Schools superintendent is coming from, perhaps it’s best to take a look at the American Academy Charter School which she founded in 2004-2005. (credit: CBS) The school was established on science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM. It is now three campuses with some 3,000 students and a lottery to get in. Would she apply this throughout Douglas County? Kane says each school is individual. “American Academy is one approach, but we have a variety of different approaches and making everyone just like American Academy is probably not the best...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
WHYY

Pennsylvania approves stronger charter school regulations

A Pennsylvania regulatory board on Monday approved Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal to subject charter schools to stronger ethics and accounting standards and to try to root out discriminatory admissions decisions, perhaps the biggest update to a quarter-century-old law stuck in the past because of political deadlock. The 3-2 party-line...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8 News Now

CCSD teacher arrested for stalking juvenile

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District (CCSD) police arrested a teacher at Spring Valley High School Tuesday for stalking a juvenile. 37-year-old Aaron Morbioli was arrested following an investigation at the school that was launched in March. He has been a teacher with CCSD since February 2018. He is charged with one count […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Charter School#Nevada Charter Schools#Battle Born Academy#Ccsd#Spcsa#The State Of Nevada#Abc#The Spcsa Governing Board
FloridaDaily

Florida Joins Alabama, Georgia AGs in Suing Biden Administration for Not Enforcing Immigration Law

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced this week she is bringing a multi-state action against President Joe Biden for failing to enforce federal immigration law. The attorneys general of Alabama and Georgia joined Moody in a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief, arguing that the president is failing to perform the duties required by Congress by continuing to operate under unlawful immigration enforcement priorities. Under these priorities, the Biden administration is refusing to detain and deport criminals in the country illegally—directly contrary to federal law, the attorneys general insisted.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Montanan

Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration

A GOP-sponsored bill signed into law Wednesday in Arizona requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandate that the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unconstitutional. By signing the bill, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is setting up Arizona for an inevitable legal challenge that will likely allow the U.S. Supreme Court to […] The post Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
COLORADO STATE
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

Columbus Dispatch. March 17, 2022. Editorial: House Speaker takes hypocritical view on infant health care. For some time now, Mississippi’s leaders have pushed restrictive abortion laws as proof that it wants to make Mississippi the safest place for children in the nation, a place where even children yet to be born are afforded state protection.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Nevada Current

Gambler alleges constitutional rights violated

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Professional gambler R.J. Cipriani says Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum violated his rights as a criminal defendant by refusing to allow him to view the proceedings against him at a preliminary hearing Thursday and revoking his bail based on misinformation.  Cipriani also alleges Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson is railroading his […] The post Gambler alleges constitutional rights violated  appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy