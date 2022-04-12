ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Villarreal stuns Bayern to reach Champions League semifinals

Porterville Recorder
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMUNICH (AP) — As the final whistle blew — and Bayern Munich's dejected superstars slumped to the ground — Villarreal's substitutes raced onto the field to join the teammates who ousted the six-time European champions. There would have been room enough in Bayern's stadium for the...

The Independent

Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League result and final score after Karim Benzema goal in extra time

Follow live reaction after Chelsea were denied one of the great Champions League comebacks against Real Madrid as Karim Benzema’s extra-time winner settled a thrilling Champions League quarter-final tie in the Bernabeu.The European champions were two goals down following last week’s 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge but Mason Mount’s strike on 15 minutes gave the Blues the perfect start.Antonio Rudiger then levelled the tie after half-time with a header at the back post, before Timo Werner’s deflected finish stunned the hosts as Chelsea led on aggregate.But substitute Rodrygo responded to pull Real Madrid level five minutes later and force extra time, where Karim Benzema put his side ahead with another headed goal in the tie. It means Real Madrid will advance to the semi-finals, where they will face either Manchester City or rivals Atletico. Follow reaction to a classic Champions League quarter-final below: Read More Chelsea denied heroic comeback as Karim Benzema settles Champions League thriller
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku is ruled OUT of Chelsea's trip to Real Madrid with the Belgian striker still sidelined by an achilles blow with Thomas Tuchel facing a tough ask to reach the Champions League semi-finals

Chelsea will be without Romelu Lukaku for their Champions League clash at Real Madrid on Tuesday, boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed - but he has been given a lift after Cesar Azpilicueta tested negative for Covid and will be available. The Blues travel to the Santiago Bernabeu facing a difficult...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Müller
Person
Dani Parejo
Person
Giovani Lo Celso
Person
Unai Emery
Daily Mail

Now THAT'S an offside trap! How Villarreal made Bayern Munich look silly with their VERY bold - and clever - tactics devised by Unai Emery, with SEVEN attackers caught out during Champions League triumph

Villarreal stunned Bayern Munich by knocking them out of the Champions League last night - and were also able to humiliate them by playing a streetwise offside trap. Unai Emery masterminded his side's 2-1 aggregate victory over the Bundesliga giants, with Samuel Chukwueze's goal in Bavaria sending the underdogs into euphoria and, against the odds, sealing them a spot in the semi-finals.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Mason Mount's 'wonderful' goal in Chelsea's European second leg against Real Madrid makes him just the THIRD Englishman to score at the Bernabeu in the Champions League

Mason Mount's fine strike for Chelsea in their European clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday has set a historic achievement. The Blues midfielder's 'wonderful' goal in their quarter-final second leg saw him become only the third Englishman in history to score a Champions League goal at the Spanish giants' Bernabeu stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Roberto Firmino scores twice as Liverpool set up a Champions League semi-final date with Villarreal by beating Benfica 6-4 on aggregate... with Reds surviving a late rally from Portuguese side

At the end it was Liverpool who were through to another Champions League semi-final but the Benfica players who gathered in front of their supporters taking the acclaim. Portuguese football is not what it was and as such a draw at Anfield represents a career highlight. As Benfica’s white shirts...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Munich#Ap#Bayern Munich#European#The Champions League#Spanish#Allianz Arena#The Europa League
Porterville Recorder

'Almost impossible': Tuchel still down on Chelsea's hopes

From no chance to almost impossible. Thomas Tuchel’s stance on Chelsea’s hopes of advancing to the Champions League semifinals might be softening, if only slightly. “It is very unlikely that we make it,” Tuchel said Monday, “but it’s worth trying.”. Rewind to last week and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Porterville Recorder

Fernandinho’s decision to leave City surprises Guardiola

Few things get past Pep Guardiola, one of football's most meticulous coaches. So imagine the Manchester City manager's surprise when he walked into a news conference on Tuesday and was told one of his senior players had just revealed he wanted to leave the club. “Sorry?” Guardiola said, when asked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Benzema strikes again as Madrid fends off Chelsea comeback

MADRID (AP) — Chelsea’s title defense in the Champions League ended despite a 3-2 win against Real Madrid on Tuesday, with Karim Benzema spoiling the English team's comeback by scoring in extra time to put the Spanish powerhouse back into the semifinals. Benzema had scored a hat trick...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Villarreal Post The Perfect Response After Defeating Bayern Munich

Villarreal made a mockery of any chat about La Liga being a 'Farmers League,' as they knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League, and then they literally mocked it. All the talk this week has been how the Premier League is the best league in the world, especially with Manchester City and Liverpool considered the two best sides in the world.
UEFA
