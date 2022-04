The Dallas Mavericks public relations official Twitter account confirmed that Luka Doncic had begun treatment for a left calf strain. Doncic sustained the injury during the Mavs’ 130-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs. He underwent an MRI that confirmed the injury on Tuesday. As of now, there is no timetable for Doncic’s return, but it could be that the Mavericks want to keep their cards close to their chest.

