Jared Walsh not in Angels' Tuesday lineup

Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is back in the starting lineup for Monday's interleague game against right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Los Angeles Angels. The Marlins held Rojas out on Sunday, but he's back in there for Monday's interleague opener to start on shortstop and hit ninth. Joey Wendle is on third base and hitting fifth after covering shortstop for Rojas. Brian Anderson is in right field and hitting sixth, while Avisail Garcia is at designated hitter and batting cleanup. Jesus Aguilar is starting on first base in place of a resting Garrett Cooper and hitting third.
