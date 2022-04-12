ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Jared Walsh not in Angels' Tuesday lineup

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Angels infielder Jared Walsh is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against...

www.numberfire.com

The Spun

Report: Legendary Pitcher Is No Longer With MLB Network

John Smoltz, the longtime MLB pitcher turned analyst, is reportedly no longer working for MLB Network. Smoltz has declined to receive the mandatory vaccine to work on MLB Network, according to a report. The network has made the decision to remove him from his role, as a result. MLB Network’s...
MLB
FOX Sports

Bohm apologizes for F-bomb, errors after Phillies top Mets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm might find it easier in Philly to make up for errors in the field than one with his mouth. The three E-5s were nothing compared to one F-bomb he dropped in frustration. Lip-readers ran wild when. “I (expletive) hate this place,” he said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Michael Lorenzen shines in Angels debut vs. Marlins

Michael Lorenzen pitched six strong innings while Brandon Marsh and Jo Adell each had a home run and an RBI double to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Lorenzen was born in Anaheim and grew up an...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jason Heyward joining Cubs bench Tuesday afternoon

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday afternoon against left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Heyward is taking a seat against a southpaw while Michael Hermosillo starts in center field and hits seventh. numberFire’s models project Hermosillo for 8.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina moving to Cardinals bench Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals are keeping Molina out of the lineup against a lefty after they started him in the first three games of their season. Andrew Knizner is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Red Sox leave Bobby Dalbec off Monday lineup

The Boston Red Sox did not list Bobby Dalbec's name in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dalbec will take the afternoon off while Travis Shaw makes his first start of the season at first base and bats seventh. Dalbec is projected to make 388 more...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees Manage Four Hits in Shutout Loss to Blue Jays

Let the overreactions begin. One night after leaving 11 runners on base in a one-run loss to the Red Sox, the Yankees managed four hits (all singles) in a 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays. Toronto's right-hander Alek Manoah was magnificent, shoving six frames of one-hit ball under the lights...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Twins start 2-game series at home against the Dodgers

LINE: Dodgers -139, Twins +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Los Angeles Dodgers to open a two-game series. Minnesota had a 73-89 record overall and a 38-43 record in home games last season. The Twins slugged .423 with a .314 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Garrett Stubbs sitting Monday versus Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Garrett Stubbs in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Stubbs will take a seat Monday with J.T. Realmuto stepping back into the lineup at catcher. Realmuto is listed second in the batting order for today's tilt with the Mets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees play in game 2 of series

LINE: Yankees -123, Blue Jays +103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the New York Yankees with a 1-0 series lead. New York went 92-70 overall and 46-35 at home last season. The Yankees scored 4.4 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 4.1.
MLB
Reuters

Six-run rally propels Dodgers past Twins

Will Smith and Gavin Lux drove in two runs apiece and the Los Angeles Dodgers relied on a six-run eighth inning to pull away for a 7-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. Trea Turner and Justin Turner added one RBI apiece for the Dodgers, who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Jack Mayfield starting for Angels Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Jack Mayfield is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Mayfield is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Mayfield for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 4/13/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLB
numberfire.com

Ryan Jeffers behind plate Tuesday for Twins

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers is in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jeffers is catching Chris Archer and batting seventh. Gary Sanchez is at designated hitter and batting fifth. Gio Urshela is on the hot corner over Luis Arraez and batting cleanup.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

April 12th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Espino and Martinez power New Hamsphire to vicotry

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- LJ Talley singled to right field, scoring Samad Taylor to give the Herd a 5-4 lead in the top of the 9th inning. Gosuke Katoh added some insurance on a fielder’s choice, bringing in Vinny Capra. Gabriel Moreno collected two singles. Capra and Talley joined Moreno with 2-hit games.
BUFFALO, NY
numberfire.com

Miguel Cabrera sitting for Detroit on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Miguel Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Austin Meadows starting in left field. Meadows will bat second versus right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and Boston. numberFire's models project Meadows for 9.7...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Leury Garcia sitting for Chicago on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Garcia will move to the bench Wednesday with Jake Burger starting at third base. Burger will bat ninth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Mariners. numberFire's models project Burger for 7.7...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Miguel Rojas back in Marlins lineup against Angels

Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is back in the starting lineup for Monday's interleague game against right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Los Angeles Angels. The Marlins held Rojas out on Sunday, but he's back in there for Monday's interleague opener to start on shortstop and hit ninth. Joey Wendle is on third base and hitting fifth after covering shortstop for Rojas. Brian Anderson is in right field and hitting sixth, while Avisail Garcia is at designated hitter and batting cleanup. Jesus Aguilar is starting on first base in place of a resting Garrett Cooper and hitting third.
ANAHEIM, CA

