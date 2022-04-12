UCF receivers coach Grant Heard takes plunge, enjoys new job

UCF receivers coach Grant Heard, who left Indiana after five seasons, watches practice Tuesday morning. Jason Beede/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

In 1997, Grant Heard was a sophomore wide receiver at Ole Miss. The Rebels opened the season against UCF — a program at the time that was in its second year of Division I-A football.

The Knights featured quarterback Daunte Culpepper as the team traveled to Oxford in the only meeting between the sides. Ole Miss won 24-23 in overtime.

Heard admits UCF should have won.

“Somehow we snuck out with a win,” he recalled. “We probably took those guys for granted. Looking back now, they had a Hall of Fame quarterback so we should have been a little bit more serious. Those guys came in [and] they played us tough.”

Fast forward 24 years and Heard is walking the same campus as Culpepper once did. The former Ole Miss wideout is coaching receivers under UCF coach Gus Malzahn.

UCF has changed dramatically since the time Heard faced the Knights.

For starters, the Knights have won two New Year’s Six Bowl Games and are headed to the Big 12 Conference as early as 2023. UCF has won 50 games in five seasons, posting the seventh-highest win percentage nationally in that time span.

“It’s been winning,” Heard said about UCF. “From my viewpoint, they’ve [had] exciting offenses so that was a big attraction, to be able to come to Florida, be able to get some of the top players out of this state and play [with] an explosive offense ... and try to make it better.”

Heard was hired March 3 after spending five years at Indiana, including the last two as co-offensive coordinator. Before that, he worked as a receivers coach at his alma mater Ole Miss.

During his time in the SEC, he occasionally crossed paths with Malzahn, who served as coach from 2013-20 at Auburn. That connection made it an easy decision for Heard to join Malzahn’s staff in Orlando.

Heard gets to coach a receiver group led by all-conference players Jaylon Robinson and Ryan O’Keefe as well as newcomer Kobe Hudson — an Auburn transfer who was the Tigers’ No. 1 target last season.

“It’s a bunch of personalities and I might have the biggest personality in there,” Heard said. “But it’s fun. I don’t dread being around those guys.

“We laugh, we have fun but they know when it’s time to work,” he added. “It’s been an awesome experience getting to know who they are, their personalities, [and] who needs to be pushed a little bit harder than others.”

Heard described what it’s like working with O’Keefe and Robinson day-in and day-out.

“Him and Flash, they approach practice like pros,” Heard said. “I don’t have to tell them ‘Go,’ I’ve got to tell them ‘slow down’ sometimes. They come out with a mindset of not wasting the day [and] trying to get better every day.”

Robinson, or ‘Flash’ as he’s known by his coaches and teammates, has been working this spring to get back to his old self — a 2020 first-team all-conference selection — after missing five games last year with a knee injury.

Heard sees what Robinson brings to the field when he’s healthy.

“I’ve gotten to coach some good ones and he’s one of the best pure route runners I’ve seen in a long time,” Heard said. “My big challenge for him is to be more vocal and consistent. He’s been a great pleasure to be around.”

Heard said leaving Indiana for UCF meant taking a plunge. He’s glad he did it.

“I call my wife every day and tell her how much I enjoy being around the offensive group,” Heard said. “We work, but we have fun.”

