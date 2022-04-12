Construction begins on upgrades at Jackson County Animal Shelter

A multi-million dollar construction project is underway at the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

On Monday, shelter staff, county commissioners and some residents came out for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of what officials say is a much needed upgrade.

County commissioners approved a $2.8 million renovation of the animal shelter. It will be paid for using just over $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and $1.25 million from animal shelter funds made possible by a 2018 millage.

The plan includes more office space, an employee restroom, an upgrade to the HVAC system and a bigger surgery room.

The county purchased the building in 2007 which was previously used as an animal boarding and grooming facility.

Construction should be finished by December.

