Chelsea denied heroic comeback as Karim Benzema settles Champions League thriller

By Miguel Delaney
The Independent
The Independent
 20 hours ago

A scarcely believable night at the Bernabeu, that should leave Chelsea wondering how exactly they have gone out.

Many will rightly point to the seemingly eternal magnificence of Luka Modric and Karim Benzema , who together conjured the second of this tie’s sensational comebacks. Chelsea should still only be looking to themselves.

They had the game won, at 3-0 up on the night and 4-3 up on aggregate, only for basic sloppiness to allow Real Madrid to go through with two strikes to make it 5-4 overall after extra-time. Everyone had been pushed to the limit. Two players went beyond. Thomas Tuchel was livid.

That feeling is surely all the more profound given the sense – not for the first time – that Madrid just aren’t that good. It is as if they are constantly favoured by circumstances. They would gladly point out they just have the players to exploit any circumstance, and expose any team’s flaws, because there can be absolutely no doubt about Modric and Benzema.

The French star was again the match-winner, hitting his 38th goal of the campaign in his 38th game, and is this Champions League season’s outstanding player.

It is the kind of performance level that should end with delivering the trophy itself, but Madrid now likely have Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City next.

Then again, given how this Champions League Tuesday alone went, can anyone really bank on anything in this competition?

Look at this game alone, whatever about what happened in Munich .

With the Champions League having developed a capacity for spectacular comebacks in the last few years, this somehow went further, and had two comebacks in one game.

Carlo Ancelotti finally came out the other side. Tuchel will be wondering how his team let this slip.

The tie was far from dead, as he had proclaimed after 3-1 first-leg defeat, but his team let Madrid live.

That is what will make it all the more galling.

Chelsea in the first half showed what they should have done in the first leg. They weren’t just more intense and focused than Madrid. They looked the better team.

Madrid, for their part, struggled with striking that balance between attack and defence when ahead in the tie. It was far from the first time Ancelotti had been in this situation, too.

That only added to the wave of trepidation that went around the stadium on 14 minutes.

Mateo Kovacic played it low from the left, for Ruben Loftus-Cheek to flick on, if only to Timo Werner ’s knee. It is debatable how much the German knew about what happened next, as the ball rebounded forward, but Mason Mount certainly knew what he was doing next.

He surged onto the loose ball and put it straight into the corner.

Chelsea were soaring. There was a period after the goal when they were already penning Ancelotti’s side in like it was the last 10 minutes. Many of Madrid’s players were looking their age, the team again looking stale.

It was then that they showed their experience. Just as Chelsea were building up momentum, Modric and Toni Kroos got on the ball to slow the game down.

It was a little glimpse of why they have won so much, why they remain so hard to beat, but only temporarily stemmed the tide.

Chelsea came right back at them. Mount’s intensity, in particular, was causing utter panic. There was chaos around their box, and Chelsea were increasingly applying a control of their own.

There was the sense the ball could go anywhere. From one loose ball, James volleyed wide, with referee Szymon Marciniak giving a corner. Antonio Rudiger then gave Chelsea the equaliser, plundering a header.

Madrid couldn’t really complain about decisions going against them, though. Mount might have had a penalty minutes before that, and there was then Marcos Alonso’s goal ruled out for what seemed an innocuous handball.

It was a reprieve for Madrid, and emboldened them enough for Benzema to hit the top of the bar with a header.

The game had seen little of him, although he was evidently building up. It was about to see the sublime and the ridiculous.

It was difficult to know which of those to use for Chelsea’s third, given the scorer, and the circumstances. Maybe both.

Werner was suddenly released into the box, only to look like he had brought the ball too far wide. It was only the set-up for one of his finest goals, albeit from awful Madrid defending. With Casemiro seemingly determined to go to ground as early as possible, Werner side-stepped him once, and then twice, before squirming the ball past Thibaut Courtois.

It was remarkable composure, especially from a player who has become notoriously endearing during his time at Chelsea for rushed finishes and inexplicable misses.

That should have been Madrid done. The next act in this epic was only beginning.

One of the reasons Madrid keep persevering, so often seemingly defying logic, is because a player like Modric is far from done.

He only keeps showing why he is one of the greatest in the history of the game.

On 80 minutes, with Madrid needing something, the Croatian offered divine inspiration. Chelsea had been in a rare moment of retreat, when Rodrygo made a darting run forward. Spotting him at the other end of the pitch, Modric went for an audacious swerved ball with the outside of his foot. It of course dropped perfectly, but didn’t land, as Rodrygo lashed it past Mendy.

The second comeback had started.

It was inevitably Benzema who finished it, by of course finishing with a header.

Madrid were finally playing with momentum, but not to the extent that it should have swept Rudiger to the ground. With the defender prone, though, Benzema stooped to head in Vinicius’ cross.

The Bernabeu was rocking. Chelsea were reeling.

They strived to muster the necessary force, but there was something lacking about it. They no longer believed.

The rest of us could barely believe what we were seeing. Modric and Benzema, however, have seen it all.

It is why, after all this, they can still do it all.

CBS Sports

Thierry Henry: Luka Modric Champions League assist for Real Madrid against Chelsea 'absolutely perfect'

It might just be the pass we all remember from the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League when it is all said and done. Real Madrid's 5-4 aggregate win over Chelsea in the quarterfinals produced a marvelous moment in Tuesday's second leg. With Real down 3-0 at home and 4-3 on aggregate, they had to score in the final 15 minutes to force extra time. They did it on an all-time assist by Luka Modric. Take a look:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League result and final score after Karim Benzema goal in extra time

Follow live reaction after Chelsea were denied one of the great Champions League comebacks against Real Madrid as Karim Benzema’s extra-time winner settled a thrilling Champions League quarter-final tie in the Bernabeu.The European champions were two goals down following last week’s 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge but Mason Mount’s strike on 15 minutes gave the Blues the perfect start.Antonio Rudiger then levelled the tie after half-time with a header at the back post, before Timo Werner’s deflected finish stunned the hosts as Chelsea led on aggregate.But substitute Rodrygo responded to pull Real Madrid level five minutes later and force extra time, where Karim Benzema put his side ahead with another headed goal in the tie. It means Real Madrid will advance to the semi-finals, where they will face either Manchester City or rivals Atletico. Follow reaction to a classic Champions League quarter-final below: Read More Chelsea denied heroic comeback as Karim Benzema settles Champions League thriller
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United to Complement Cristiano Ronaldo With Summer Transfer Priority

Manchester United see a striker to play along with Cristiano Ronaldo as a key target for themselves in the summer transfer window, claims a journalist. While Ronaldo's future isn't completely sorted yet, Erik ten Hag's arrival can bring about certain changes in the squad and the playing style. This can have a bearing on the future of Ronaldo in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Madrid, Villarreal defend Champions League leads

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. BAYERN MUNICH vs. VILLARREAL (0-1) Villarreal is a draw away from upsetting six-time champion Bayern Munich thanks to its impressive win in the first leg at home last week, when Bayern was happy to leave only a goal down heading into the return match at home. The German club is trying to return to the semifinals after being eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain at this stage last season while defending the title. Villarreal, the Europa League champion, is relishing its first quarterfinals since 2009. The modest club is based in a city of 50,000 people in southeastern Spain. Excluding his time at PSG from 2016-18, Villarreal coach Unai Emery has won 21 consecutive two-leg knockout ties in Europe since 2015 — with Sevilla, Arsenal and Villarreal.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku is ruled OUT of Chelsea's trip to Real Madrid with the Belgian striker still sidelined by an achilles blow with Thomas Tuchel facing a tough ask to reach the Champions League semi-finals

Chelsea will be without Romelu Lukaku for their Champions League clash at Real Madrid on Tuesday, boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed - but he has been given a lift after Cesar Azpilicueta tested negative for Covid and will be available. The Blues travel to the Santiago Bernabeu facing a difficult...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Atletico Madrid antics are standard with Diego Simeone, even at a cost to themselves

“There is only one Atletico Madrid,” Pep Guardiola declared, in yet another comment from the Manchester City manager that could have been read either way.That touches on how, under Diego Simeone, there will always be two sides to Atletico Madrid.This was all articulated by a night at the Metropolitano that was both turgid and thrilling, where they took the greatest pride in one of the most grinding defeats.It was a dichotomy that could be felt from the evening's opening drumbeats.As you walk into the Metropolitano, it is impossible not to be struck by the sheer energy of the place. It...
UEFA
The Independent

Man City ‘forgot to play’ against Atletico Madrid in ill-tempered showdown, Guardiola says

Pep Guardiola suggested Manchester City "forgot to play" in the ill-tempered second leg of their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.His side drew 0-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday night but scraped through to the semi-finals thanks to last week's 1-0 first-leg win."They were excellent in the second half, we forgot to play and we were in big, big trouble," Guardiola said. Man City's win was somewhat overshadowed by shocking scenes late on, which saw a brawl break out between the two teams and continue down the tunnel. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Man City left Liverpool ‘alive’ in title race with 2-2 draw, Guardiola saysLiverpool must be ‘close to perfection’ to win title after Man City draw, says KloppFootage emerges of tunnel brawl between Roma and Bodo/Glimt coaching staff
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Villarreal Post The Perfect Response After Defeating Bayern Munich

Villarreal made a mockery of any chat about La Liga being a 'Farmers League,' as they knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League, and then they literally mocked it. All the talk this week has been how the Premier League is the best league in the world, especially with Manchester City and Liverpool considered the two best sides in the world.
UEFA
The Independent

Is Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Eintracht Frankfurt face Barcelona tonight in the quarter-finals of the Europa League with a place in the semi-finals at stake.The German side travel to the Camp Nou after a 1-1 draw last Thursday, when Ferran Torres’ equaliser cancelled out Knauff’s opener.In the league, a 92nd-minute winner from Luuk de Jong gave Xavi’s side a 3-2 win away to Levante on Sunday, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Pedri also getting on the scoresheet.Whilst Oliver Glasner’s Frankfurt lost 2-1 away to SC Freiburg.Awaiting the winner of the quarter-final tie is either West Ham or Lyon in the Europa League semi-finals on 28 April.Here...
UEFA
The Independent

Freddy Rincon: Former Colombia captain dies aged 55 after car crash

The former Colombia national team captain Freddy Rincon has died aged 55, the Federation of Colombian Football (FCF) have confirmed.A midfielder who played in his home nation, in Brazil and briefly in Europe for both Napoli and Real Madrid, Rincon was an iconic figure for a generation of Colombian fans and featured in the same squad as the likes of Carlos Valderrama, Faustino Asprilla, Oscar Cordoba and Wilmer Cabrera, eventually earning 84 caps at senior level.Rincon was involved in a vehicle collision three days ago and was hospitalised with serious head injuries after the car he was driving collided with...
FIFA
The Independent

Man City battle past fiery Atletico to set up Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid

Manchester City do enough, Atletico Madrid don’t do much at all bar turning a football match into a prize fight.That may come at greater cost to Pep Guardiola given this 0-0 saw both Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne depart injured, but it’s difficult to see the value to Diego Simeone.A game that finally looked like it was building up to some kind of grandstand finish was instead reduced to a brawl, as the Spanish champions were also reduced to 10 men. Atletico actively undermined their own chance of qualification through their constant attempts to undermine the opposition by going...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

All four shortlisted Chelsea bidders have funds in place to make purchase

All four shortlisted bids to buy Chelsea will be entirely funded by cash, the PA news agency understands.Steve Pagliuca’s bid for the Blues will match the other three competing offers in having no debt, a source close to the Boston Celtics co-owner’s consortium confirmed.“We have been consistent throughout that this will be a credible and compelling bid,” said a source close to Pagliuca’s bid team.The four shortlisted consortiums must submit their final offers on Thursday to the Raine Group.The New York merchant bank will then select a preferred bidder, with Chelsea’s sale still expected to be completed in May.The Stamford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Liverpool give in to Mohmed Salah’s wage demands

What the papers sayLiverpool have agreed to pay the Premier League’s top scorer Mohamed Salah £400,000 a week to stop him from leaving, according to Metro. The 29-year-old is out of contract at Anfield in 2023 and has been linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona.Newcastle are looking to sign Christian Eriksen this summer, according to the Northern Echo. The 30-year-old midfielder has impressed since joining Brentford, but the Magpies will have to produce an offer that convinces the Denmark playmaker to turn down the extension he is certain to be offered by the Bees.West Ham are chasing Bayer Leverkusen winger...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

