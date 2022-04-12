ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Auto-Transforming Optimus Prime Toy Now Has an Auto-Transforming Trailer

By Matt Singer
MIX 106
MIX 106
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are an extremely well-funded nerd, you may remember last year around this time, when Hasbro and the robot company Robosen released the world’s first “auto-converting” Optimus Prime toy. Yes, a Transformers action figure that finally transforms itself. At the press of a button, the...

mix106radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Trailer Released for Disney Mirrorverse, Mobile Game Coming in June 2022

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Prepare to step into a bold new universe with some of your favorite characters. Game developer Kabam has teamed up with Disney and Pixar Games to bring you Disney Mirrorverse, an all-new, action-packed mobile game launching June 23, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Rolls Out Yugi's Best Look

When it comes to Yu-Gi-Oh, fans will do whatever it takes to show their love for the classic series. Even new fans cannot help but relish in the anime's nostalgia, and despite its newer series, everyone has a soft spot for Yugi Muto. After all, the hero put Yu-Gi-Oh on the spot years ago, and one fan's cosplay for the duelist is getting all the love online for the right reasons.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Cullen
UPI News

Akira Takarada, original 'Godzilla' star, dies at 87

March 18 (UPI) -- Acclaimed Japanese actor Akira Takarada, who starred in the original 1954 Godzilla film, died at the age of 87, it was announced. No cause of death was provided by Toho Studios, which produced that film and announced his death. "We are saddened to hear of the...
MOVIES
Engadget

Dungeons and Dragons owner Hasbro buys up D&D Beyond

Wizards of the Coast owner Hasbro is buying D&D Beyond, one of the most popular digital toolsets for playing . In a spotted by , the publisher said on Wednesday it had agreed to pay $146.3 million to acquire the platform from current owner Fandom. In a over on the , the D&D Beyond team said the purchase would not change how players use the toolset to run their campaigns. “Wizards of the Coast has no plans to stop supporting D&D Beyond. Ever,” the team said.
BUSINESS
MIX 106

‘Moon Knight’: Every Episode 3 Easter Egg

Episode 3 of Moon Knight deepens the mysteries around the central character. Who is the real Moon Knight? Who is his third personality? (We told you he had a third personality! We told you!) Why was Khonshu banished? Who is really the hero and who is the villain here? The video also introduces several key Moon Knight characters, including Anton Mogart, played by the late Gaspard Ulliel, who eventually becomes Moon Knight’s arch-nemesis Midnight Man.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Optimus
International Business Times

Best Anime 2022: 15 Must-Have Anime Figures To Buy Online

Whenever April 15 rolls around, anime fans all over the world gather to celebrate “National Anime Day.”. Originating in Japan, anime has increasingly grown in popularity over the last few decades, proving its cultural impact and influence which resulted in numerous fan clubs, merchandise, festivals and other related experiences.
COMICS
loudersound.com

The Stranger Things season 4 trailer is surprisingly metal AF

The Stranger Things series 4 Vol.1 trailer has finally arrived, and we can't control our excitement. Scheduled to arrive on Netflix on May 27, the full length teaser has got us readying the popcorn for a good old fashioned binge watch. So, what's this season got in store for us?...
TV & VIDEOS
MarketWatch

Hasbro buys digital Dungeons & Dragons toolset with 10 million players

Hasbro Inc. HAS, +1.24% announced Wednesday that it has acquired D&D Beyond, described as a digital toolset and game companion with 10 million players, for $146.3 million in cash. Fan platform Fandom has operated D&D Beyond since 2019, but it has been around longer. "Over the last three years, the royalty paid to Hasbro by D&D Beyond has represented a significant contribution to the fastest growing source of revenue for Dungeons & Dragons," the company said in a statement. Hasbro plans to use D&D Beyond as a direct channel to players, for data gathering and to inform new products, services and tools. The transaction is expected to be immaterial to revenue and earnings per share in 2022 but accretive to EPS starting 2023. Investors have recently pushed Hasbro to separate the Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming unit, which houses Dungeons & Dragons. Hasbro stock has slumped 18.7% for the year to date.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
CNET

D&D Beyond is Being Acquired by Hasbro for $146 Million

Hasbro, which owns the iconic game Dungeons & Dragons, signed a deal Wednesday to acquire online gaming tool D&D Beyond from current owner and creator Fandom for $146.3 million. Pending regulatory approval, this would put Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast team in charge of D&D Beyond, leaving many fans curious...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Japanese Streaming Service Launches With Hamaguchi Pic; Uncork’d Buys Spanish Thriller – Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles-based Synepic Entertainment is launching Sakka, a streaming service specializing in Japanese cinema. The platform will debut in North America and select further territories in early May, the company said. At launch, it will feature five movies: Happy Hour, the 2015 movie from recent Oscar nominee Ryusuke Hamaguchi; Shô Miyake’s 2018 feature And Your Bird Can Sing; Seiji Tanaka’s 2018 film Melancholic; Chihiro Amano’s 2019 pic Mrs Noisy; and Hajime Tsuda’s 2020 drama Daughters. Synepic said it was focusing on independent films and would be acquiring two further titles later in...
MOVIES
ComicBook

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition Bonus Is Going for Big Money

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga released earlier this month, and fans that ordered the game's Deluxe Edition received some fun extras. The game was accompanied by a SteelBook case modeled after Han Solo in carbonite, and a minifig of Luke Skywalker with a carton of blue milk. Rare LEGO minifigs can be a hot item on the secondary market, and this one is no exception; it seems that resellers are looking for quite a bit of cash in exchange for Luke with a blue milk mustache. As of this writing, there are several options on eBay, with some sellers seeking more than $200!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Rulebook Provides Big Upgrade to Monsters

The publisher of the popular Dungeons & Dragons rulebooks Strongholds & Followers and Kingdoms & Warfare are raising funds to publish a new bestiary of beefed up monsters. MCDM Productions, the tabletop RPG publisher founded by Matt Colville, has launched the Kickstarter for Flee, Mortals!, a brand new monster book that features over 300 new stat blocks. The rulebook features three distinct type of monsters: action-oriented monsters that come with special "Villain Actions" that allow them to act when it's not their turn, old monsters "un-boring'd" with creatures like goblins given different archetypes and variations, and brand new monsters made for classic environments found in many D&D campaigns.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Announced for PC and Consoles

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium has officially been announced for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Like the previous Capcom Arcade Stadium, the second compilation will feature 32 different arcade games spanning the publisher's history. The first game released in the collection will be SonSon, which will be offered alongside it as a free download. The publisher will also release Three Wonders at launch, which will be free to those that pre-order Capcom Fighting Collection, or purchase that game early. At this time, the publisher has not offered any specific details about the window players will have to claim it as a free game.
VIDEO GAMES
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy