Students at a local Bel-Air school raise money to support homeless families

BEL AIR, Md. — For the past four years, the Southhampton Middle School in Bel Air has turned basketball into more than just a game.

Students at the school raise money for the Harford Family House, a charity that supports homeless families with school aged children.

It provides them with a home for a year and gets them back on their feet.

The event consists of a student versus staff basketball game and a 3-point shoot out.

The principal of Southhampton is thrilled his students can make a direct impact.

"Knowing that every single dollar is going down the street to Harford Family House, right down the street, is huge," said principal Chaz Hagan.

He also had a message for other schools in the area.

"I challenge you to come out and raise money for the Harford Family House and see if you can beat our $38,600 dollars," said Hagan.