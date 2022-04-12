ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students at a local Bel-Air school raise money to support homeless families

By Rushaad Hayward
CNN
 1 day ago
BEL AIR, Md. — For the past four years, the Southhampton Middle School in Bel Air has turned basketball into more than just a game.

Students at the school raise money for the Harford Family House, a charity that supports homeless families with school aged children.

It provides them with a home for a year and gets them back on their feet.

The event consists of a student versus staff basketball game and a 3-point shoot out.

The principal of Southhampton is thrilled his students can make a direct impact.

"Knowing that every single dollar is going down the street to Harford Family House, right down the street, is huge," said principal Chaz Hagan.

He also had a message for other schools in the area.

"I challenge you to come out and raise money for the Harford Family House and see if you can beat our $38,600 dollars," said Hagan.

The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
Chattanooga Daily News

Teacher saved the life of one of her third grade students after the child began choking on a bottle cap and was unable to cough it out

Educators are our everyday heroes. They work tirelessly to make learning engaging, exciting, and relevant. At the core of their work is a desire to help each student and to start them on an educational journey. Not only do they teach our children the knowledge they need to be successful in life, but so many care for our children as if they were their own by going above and beyond their job description.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

‘Abbott Elementary’ Donates 150,000 Meals to Feeding America

Click here to read the full article. Timed to the Season 1 finale of hit ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” Warner Bros. Television is donating 150,000 meals to Feeding America. Along with the meal donations, the show’s Think Outside the (Lunch) Box campaign aims to raise awareness about food insecurity with a week-long series on social media encouraging others to support Feeding America. From April 11-15, Warner Bros. TV will partner with influencer chefs Eitan Bernath and Ahmad Alzahbi, who will create lunchbox meals while discussing the impacts of food insecurity. For every dollar donated to Feeding America, the non-profit provides at least...
CHARITIES
