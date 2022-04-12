ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf carts on Ocean View Avenue? A Norfolk transportation study is exploring the idea.

By Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
A transportation study in Norfolk’s Ocean View neighborhoods is evaluating whether golf carts should be allowed to travel the area’s main road.

The city’s study is looking at improving transportation safety on Ocean View Avenue for all modes of transit — from bikes to pedestrians to golf carts. Norfolk started gathering the first round of public input last month through a survey , public comment map and workshop.

Under consideration is whether the beachside roadway can accommodate golf cart travel in bike lanes.

“What’s being investigated is that the bike lane would also be a golf cart lane or just a multipurpose lane for scooters, golf carts, runners, bicyclists,” said Councilmember Tommy Smigiel, who represents the Ocean View section of the city.

City code already allows golf carters on neighborhood streets in certain neighborhoods along Ocean View Avenue. But golf carts can’t travel on Ocean View Avenue because of the 35 mph speed limit. Allowing golf carts on and across the stretch would require the speed limit to be reduced to 25 mph, per city code .

Golf cart drivers are allowed to cross Ocean View Avenue at the current speed limit but can only do so at intersections with traffic signals.

The transportation study will examine the feasibility of the lower speed limit as well as other potential changes to roadway safety — such as improvements to pedestrian crossings and beach access.

Golf cart proponents have said they want to cart to nearby beaches or businesses in lieu of driving or walking, Smigiel said.

“It’s a small group of people that have asked, and so it will be interesting to see what the study ends up saying,” he said.

A few commenters on the public map have questioned the safety of allowing carts on the roadway.

“Got no problem extending that bike lane whole length of OVA, but golf carts don’t belong on a commuting route. People got to get to work at base or downtown, not dodge retirees and drunk vacationers on slow carts,” one commenter wrote.

Another two rounds of public outreach on the transportation study are slated for late spring and mid-summer. More information can be found at norfolk.gov/5170/Ocean-View-Study .

The first survey and map close for comments April 15.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

