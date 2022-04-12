ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares increased by 5.3% to $0.16 during Tuesday's after-market session. ToughBuilt Industries's trading volume hit 87.4K shares by close, accounting for 2.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million. Aterian ATER stock rose 4.39% to $5.22....

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53. Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter. This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Consumer Discretionary#Toughbuilt Industries#Esports Entertainment#Losers Muscle Maker#Sypris Solutions Sypr#Forward Industries#Ford
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stock Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

The first company here has added millions of members to its subscription program in the recent quarter. The second player is the leader in its market -- and won’t be easy to unseat. The third stock looks inexpensive at 26 times forward earnings estimates. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $400M Of 3 Stocks

Although U.S. stocks traded mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. MSFT slipped 1.12% to $282.06 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index SPX falling 0.34% to 4,397.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA falling 0.26% to 34,220.36. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $67.61 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

CarMax shares slide 4% premarket after profit miss as COVID, declining consumer confidence and inflation weigh

CarMax Inc. shares KMX, +0.13% slid 6% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the retailer of used cars missed fiscal fourth-quarter profit estimates, offsetting a revenue beat, weighed down by a range of factors. The company posted net earnings of $159.8 million, or 98 cents a share, for the quarter to Feb. 28, down from $209.9 million, or $1.27 a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales and operating revenue rose to $7.687 billion from $5.164 billion a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.27 and sales of $7.499 billion. Chief Executive Bill Nash said the quarter was hurt by macro factors but the rollout of a new online instant appraisal offer helped the company retain its position as biggest U.S. buyer of used cars. "We believe a number of macro factors weighed on our fourth quarter unit sales performance, including declining consumer confidence, the omicron-fueled surge in COVID cases, vehicle affordability, and the lapping of stimulus benefits paid in the prior year period," Nash said in a statement. Retail used unit sales fell 5.2% to 194,318 vehicles in the quarter, and same-store used unit sales fell 6.5%. Wholesale units rose 43.8% to 149,095 vehicles. The company is now planning to open 10 stores in fiscal 2023 and expects capex to climb to about $500 million from $308.5 million in fiscal 2022. It is sticking with long-term targets offered at a May meeting. Shares have fallen 22% in the last 12 months, while the S&P) 500.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

The S&P 500 Switches From Bullish To Bearish, But For How Long?

My stance is quite simple; I still maintain an overall bullish bias, as the bull trend in play since 2009 is still intact. This is backed up by the number of stocks printing new all-time highs, as per my previous article, where I highlighted 10 stocks that had moved over 20% since January, when the indices were in freefall.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Marpai MRAI shares rose 3.61% to $2.29 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 17.7K, which is 4.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million.
STOCKS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures tumble as surging yields hit growth stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Futures down: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.75%. April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures fell on Monday, dragged lower by high-growth stocks as Treasury yields surged to fresh highs ahead of Tuesday’s inflation data that could back a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Will Tesla Stock Be In 2030? Analyst Weighs In

An analyst says Tesla is on track to capture 20% of the auto market. He estimates the total 2030 revenue will likely come in at $1 trillion. Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares barely budged despite all the hype surrounding the Cyber Rodeo event held this week. All the same, one analyst is confident that the stock will hit top gear and keep rising over the next decade.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Sector Is Moving Higher On Volume Today

A high trading volume indicates high buying pressure if the stock is moving higher, or high selling pressure if the stock is moving lower. The information is collected and refined using the Benzinga Pro News tool, and the Benzinga Pro Scanner tool. Users can access this information by using these tools on any workstation.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

After Amazon, Will These 5 High-Priced Stocks Split Their Shares?

Stock splits don't change the value of an investor's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy