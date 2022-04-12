Michael Cohen ignores subpoena from Trump's lawyers

M ichael Cohen has rebuffed an effort to subpoena him from attorneys for former President Donald Trump, saying Tuesday he has "no interest in being involved."

The former Trump lawyer rejected a subpoena from Trump's current attorney, Alina Habba, to sit for a deposition on Wednesday and share what he knew about a 2015 protest outside Trump Tower, a transcript filed Monday night showed .



"I have no interest in being involved," Cohen told Business Insider on Tuesday. "It didn't even identify the purpose or need for me to be called as a witness. So I elected to ignore it."

Cohen mocked filings from Trump's legal team on Tuesday, claiming Habba filed an order attempting to block his testimony "as if she was the Judge authorized to decide the merits of the case."



Benjamin Dictor, a lawyer for the plaintiff protesters, described Cohen as "an essential witness," as the former lawyer has told both sides of the case he "was present when our clients were assaulted on the public sidewalk by Trump's security guards."

Habba filed a proposed order to show cause on Monday asking the presiding judge to keep Cohen off the witness stand. She mentioned in her filing Cohen's "long and well-documented disdain for Mr. Trump" and claimed his "credibility has been challenged in prior proceedings."

Trump Tower security guards assaulted protesters and stole their signs on Trump's orders, the lawsuit filed with the Bronx Supreme Court alleges. The lawsuit, filed Sept. 9, 2015, seeks an injunction to forbid the Trump security officials from interfering with the protesters' public protests and seeks damages for pain and suffering, medical and legal expenses, and punitive damages, according to CNN .

The Trump Organization has not yet responded to the Washington Examiner 's request for comment.