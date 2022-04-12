ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville city worker killed by falling tree

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kSUx6_0f7GyW3400

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 61-year-old Janesville dump truck driver was killed Tuesday morning when a tree fell across the road and hit his truck.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the 4900 block of N. River Road around 11:12 a.m. for what was first reported to be a crash. Upon arrival, officers discovered the Rock County Department of Public Works truck was traveling southbound when a large tree fell and struck the cab.

Police said the tree was not cut and fell at random, due to environmental factors.

The man, who is from Edgerton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity is being withheld by the Rock County Medical Examiner until his next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 2

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two people hurt in shooting, crash in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Two people are recovering in the hospital after a shooting and car crash in Beloit over the weekend. According to Beloit Police, the incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Colley Road near Willowbrook Road. Officers said they heard reports of shots fired and were later sent to a crash three […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Semi-truck fire shuts down Rock County bridge

TURTLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A semi-truck fire on Interstate 90 shut down a bridge in Rock County early Monday morning. It happened in the southbound lanes of 90 in the Town of Turtle around 3:45 a.m. Beloit and Janesville fire crews were called to the scene, where they found flames fully engulfing the semi. No […]
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical examiner identifies man killed in fiery Raymond Road crash

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a fiery crash on Raymond Road Tuesday. Anthony L. Koger, III, 24, of Madison died from injuries sustained in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said Wednesday. Koger was traveling on Raymond Road Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison police, witnesses said his car left the...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock County, WI
Accidents
City
Edgerton, WI
County
Rock County, WI
Janesville, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Rock County, WI
Crime & Safety
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man’s body found in Rock River

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a man’s body was recovered in the Rock River Tuesday morning. Police said the body was found in the water, on the rocks near the Fordham Dam in downtown Rockford, near the Embassy Suites Hotel. A police spokesperson said the cause of death is under investigation. A witness […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
OXFORD, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy