Language Of The Rockies: Linguist Seeks Speaking Patterns In Idaho And Utah

By Lauren Paterson
nwpb.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study centers on speaking patterns of the Rocky Mountains. (Runtime :59) Joey Stanley is researching an area that hasn’t exactly been fertile ground for linguists. “Areas like Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming haven’t really gotten a lot of studies at all,”...

www.nwpb.org

