ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

COVID delayed conflict resolution training in schools

By Sarah Plake
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dbTC_0f7GxTMg00

Over the last few years, school districts like Kansas City Public Schools were moving away from a punitive mindset and moving toward restorative practices. However, the pandemic halted those important sessions.

Experts say trauma is showing up in more violent ways in some students' lives.

Just when it seemed like they were making strides in teaching students about how to deal with their problems, COVID-19 hit, and the Center for Conflict Resolution staff is now playing catch up.

"I think we expect kids to just kind of be on hold when we're not around them and that's not how it works," Annette Lantz-Simmons, executive director of the Center for Conflict Resolution, said. "If adults are being affected by something, we know that kids who don't have the tools adults have are being even more so affected."

Virtual learning didn't support the hands-on, classroom-centered education that conflict resolution requires.

Lantz-Simmons said the center is just now getting back into schools.

"It's having access to kids, giving them good messaging, giving them support," Lantz-Simmons said. "It's letting them talk about their trauma and finding out other ways to deal with that."

The center's staff hasn't been able to get back to Northeast Middle School, where Tuesday morning a student stabbed another student in a bathroom with a knife.

Lantz-Simmons couldn't comment on the actual incident, but said they're seeing explosive behavior like this more and more.

"I firmly believe that it all has to do with trauma," Lantz-Simmons said. "Some kids who have had trauma throughout their lives, it compounds, and then they come to this place where somebody looks at them wrong or someone says something and they just fly off the handle and don't have the tools to calm down."

Lantz-Simmons said many kids they are in contact with fight with other students daily. She doesn't blame it all on the pandemic but said it was a huge setback.

"Having them separated from their school community, from supportive adults, from the learning environment has affected them deeply," Lantz-Simmons said.

What schools are realizing, Lantz-Simmons said, is that punishment doesn't necessarily work. Kids don't have reasoning skills the way many adults do. She says the center's training is crucial.

The center has worked with KCPS and Hickman Mills School District on a regular basis, but now they're getting calls from Shawnee Mission School District, Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools, North Kansas City School District and even from some districts in St. Louis.

"And we're kind of it in this area for restorative practices and people are finding us, so we have way more business than we know what to do with," Lantz-Simmons said.

The center works with students one-on-one, but Lantz-Simmons said the most effective method is a classroom setting, where each student and teacher participates in the sessions over six weeks.

They talk about human dignity versus respect, the choices we have in a conflict, what happens to a person's brain when we're in conflict and how different types of trauma affects us.

"What we do in training is try to take them from where they are to a step-by-step and the cognitive change that takes place when you actually think through what can happen in a situation," Lantz-Simmons said.

Many students at Northeast Middle School heard rumors and stories about why the two students were in a conflict, which eventually allegedly led to the stabbing.

In a stressful and emotional situation, a child may not be able to think ahead about what the outcome might be. Lantz-Simmons said it's because they haven't been given the tools.

"The coaching with kids is always, 'And then what? And then what?' It's not a punitive like, 'What did you think was going to happen?' but, you know, 'And then what might happen?'" Lantz-Simmons said. "And just kind of getting them to have it from inside here so that it's not an authority telling them what's going to happen but they can come to the realization and then make those changes they need to."


We want to hear from you on what resources Kansas City families might benefit from to help us all through the pandemic. If you have five minutes, feel free to fill out this survey to help guide our coverage: KSHB COVID Survey .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Teachers want term to end EARLY as rising Covid cases make keeping schools open 'unsustainable' and whole classes of kids are sent home if 10 children catch the virus

South Australian children could finish their schooling term early amid rising Covid cases among students and staff absences. The Australian Education Union, which represents state public school teachers, called for term one to finish a week early as large teacher and student absences are 'not sustainable.'. Education Department chief executive...
WORLD
The 74

Use ESSER Funds to Stop Suspensions, Expulsions & Arrests at School

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a nightmare for teenagers.  The U.S. surgeon general and the American Academy of Pediatrics recently declared a nationwide adolescent mental health crisis, as did the president of the United States. Academic achievement tests show wholesale learning loss. School attendance has plummeted. And these difficulties are being felt most among students […]
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vocational learning in higher education

Mobile learning became a mainstay of education during the lockdowns and self-isolation periods of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. There were many problems facing teachers and students alike during these times, but there were also some advantages of this enforced distance learning. There have been numerous studies that have looked at the pros and cons as well as predicting the long-term effects on education. One area that has not been addressed wholly is vocational education where the hands-on requirements of such courses are perhaps not served well by remote, mobile teaching and learning methods.
DENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, KS
Coronavirus
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Kansas City, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Education
City
Kansas City, KS
FOX59

Church teaches conflict resolution to replace gunfire

INDIANAPOLIS — While Indianapolis police continue investigating the shooting deaths of two people near the south side YMCA Saturday night, and still have not resolved the deaths of two teens at Dubarry Park earlier this month, one eastside church held an event Sunday to teach about conflict resolution short of resorting to violence. “Sometimes when […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan parents demand resignation of school board and administrators

(The Center Square) – A group of parents in Rochester, Mich., are demanding a dramatic change in school leadership. Parents expressed their anger at Rochester Community Public Schools administrators and school board members during a Monday meeting. Parents are demanding the school board fire Superintendent Robert Shaner, then tender their resignations.
EDUCATION
Eyewitness News

Free school lunches could end for some students

(WFSB) - Free meals could soon come to an end for some students. School officials are asking the federal government to extend a group of pandemic-related waivers that made it easier to get more meals to more students. Right now, those waivers are set to expire at the end of...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Northeast Middle School
KPVI Newschannel 6

Should schools be in charge of feeding students? State Agriculture eyed to take over meal program

Legislation advancing in the Oklahoma Legislature would strip authority over school meals from the education department. The author of a bill voted through Senate on Tuesday said his interest is strictly about creating stronger links between federally funded child nutrition programs and local sources of nutritious foods, but the House author said pandemic-related concerns are also driving his legislation.
AGRICULTURE
Effingham Radio

A Third Of U.S. Teachers Report Being Threatened By Students

A third of U.S. teachers report being threatened by students, according to a new survey. The American Psychological Association says it surveyed nearly 15-thousand teachers and other school staff members during the 20-21 school year, and a third of them said they experienced at least one incident of verbal or threatening violence from students.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Nature.com

Threading career skills into classrooms

Chemists make crucial contributions to society and are often found in a broad range of workplaces. To sustain these impactful contributions, a diverse range of career skills must be embedded into the curricula. When formulating a chemistry degree, the consideration of career skills is central to this process, as all...
EDUCATION
Alamosa Valley Courier

New Centauri High School celebration delayed

LA JARA– In a Facebook announcement Wednesday, the North Conejos School District announced a change in the scheduled opening of the new Centauri High School building based on a decision by the board of education. A grand opening had tentatively been set for Saturday, March 26. The FB statement...
LA JARA, CO
Phys.org

Even in a virtual classroom, preschoolers can gain reading skills

When the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools nationwide, students of all ages—from high-schoolers in Advanced Placement classes to preschoolers getting the hang of the ABCs—shifted to remote learning on a screen. And while learning to read in an online setting may seem a tall order, a new study by...
EDUCATION
KSHB 41 Action News

KCMO seeks public input on proposed bike lanes

Kansas City, Missouri, plans to add 15 miles of protected bike lanes by the end of the year and is asking for community input. Maggie Green, Media Relations Manager for the city, said the addition of the bike lanes is part of an effort by the city to make its transportation system safer and accessible to everyone.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fast Company

Edtech startup Amplio wants to level the playing field for special needs students

The state of special education in the U.S. leaves a lot to be desired. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 7.3 million students ages 3–21 received special education services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) in 2019-2020. That’s 14% of all public-school students. U.S. law requires education systems to integrate students with special needs, and billions are spent annually to do so.
EDUCATION
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy