Oxford, MS

Ole Miss' leading scorer Jarkel Joiner enters transfer portal

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 1 day ago

Ole Miss guard Jarkel Joiner, last season's leading scorer, has entered the transfer portal. Thomas Graning/AP

OXFORD – Ole Miss guard Jarkel Joiner – an Oxford native and the team’s leading scorer last season – has entered the transfer portal, he announced on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

Joiner is a senior who has an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He starred at Oxford High and was one of the top scorers in the nation at 36.5 points per game. He began his career at Cal State Bakersfield and averaged 13.2 points per game over two seasons.

Joiner played in 51 games at Ole Miss and averaged 12.5 points per game. He missed time during the season 2021-22 season with a back injury but averaged 13.2 points per game.

Joiner is the sixth player to enter the transfer portal for the Rebels this offseason.

Ole Miss signed Jackson State’s Jayveous McKinnis Tuesday morning and is set to return star point guard Daeshun Ruffin and fellow blue-chip recruit Matthew Murrell.

Ruffin suffered a torn ACL during the season but averaged 12.6 points per game as a true freshman. Murrell averaged 12 points per game last season as a sophomore. Jaemyn Brakefield (7.7 points per game) will also be back.



Tupelo, MS
