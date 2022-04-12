Rachel L. Jensen
Rachel L. Jensen, age 101, of Brayton, IA, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Exira Care Center in Exira, IA.
Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita, IA.
