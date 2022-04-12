ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brayton, IA

Rachel L. Jensen

Rachel L. Jensen, age 101, of Brayton, IA, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Exira Care Center in Exira, IA.

Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita, IA.

