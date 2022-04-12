ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Karim Benzema breaks Chelsea hearts with extra-time winner for Real Madrid

By David Hytner at the Bernabéu
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKENu_0f7Gx3kH00
Karim Benzema’s goal in extra time puts Real Madrid 5-4 up on aggregate after Chelsea had taken a 3-0 lead on the night.

It was a Champions League mission that was supposed to be impossible for Chelsea. And yet it was one that they thought they had pulled off. They refused to wallow when, two goals to the good thanks to Mason Mount and Antonio Rüdiger, they were cruelly denied by a VAR overrule after Marcos Alonso thought he had made it 3-0 in the 62nd minute.

Instead, Timo Werner did make it 3-0. For so many reasons, it had to be the cult hero and, if the travelling fans struggled to make sense of it all – utterly lost in the moment – they were not the only ones. The greatest comeback result in the club’s history was on.

To put the size of the challenge that Chelsea faced into some sort of perspective, only one club had ever overturned a two-goal deficit from a home first leg in the Champions League. That was Manchester United in 2019 against a Paris Saint-Germain team managed by Thomas Tuchel.

On a night that will live long in the memories of everyone present, Tuchel set up boldly and was rewarded for his enterprise, his team starting brightly and getting better and better. Reece James was immense while Mount led a support cast that never stopped running. Or believing.

The problem was that Real Madrid were not finished. They never are. If they have 13 European Cups, they seem to have almost as many lives in the competition each season. They dug out the equaliser when Luka Modric unfurled a sumptuous outside-of-the-boot pass for the substitute Rodrygo to volley home. Even then, Chelsea might have pinched it after the 90 minutes were up. Twice, the substitute Christian Pulisic blazed high.

Real would fashion what proved to be the decisive blow early in extra time. When Vinícius Júnior stood up a cross from the left, Karim Benzema melted away from Rüdiger and the Chelsea defender could only turn in horror, slipping as he did so, powerless to prevent what was coming. Benzema buried the header.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cweCv_0f7Gx3kH00
Thibaut Courtois is unable to stop Timo Werner scoring Chelsea’s third goal of the evening. Photograph: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chelsea refused to go quietly. The drama was remorseless until the end, the passions swirling, the intensity overwhelming. Tuchel was booked for taking one protest to the referee too far while César Azpilicueta, an unused substitute, also received a yellow card.

Hakim Ziyech, on as a substitute, extended Thibaut Courtois at the near post while Federico Valverde made an important challenge on another replacement, Jorginho. Real were clinging on.

There was a big chance when Kai Havertz nodded wide from a James cross and then, with the goalkeeper, Édouard Mendy, up for a last-gasp corner, Ziyech shot and Jorginho dragged wide when he had to score.

The full-time whistle triggered an outpouring of emotion. Real were jubilant, reprieved, their maestros having yet again found a way. Modric had been phenomenal.

Chelsea were devastated. Rüdiger screamed into the night sky as if unable to comprehend that the club’s defence of their title had ended before he slumped to the turf and he was not the only one. It will take some time before the pain fades, although Chelsea must somehow recover in time for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

The home support had expected something altogether smoother at kick-off. “No juegues con el rey” read the slogan on their giant tifo. The image showed the king flicking out cards with a number 13 above a European Cup. Don’t play with him, OK?

Chelsea did not listen. Squeezing high in Tuchel’s surprise 4-3-1-2 system – Ruben Loftus-Cheek on the right of midfield, Mount behind split strikers – they got the early goal that they craved. It was Werner who made a flick that he did not seem to know too much about and there was Mount, bursting through to finish.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

Tuchel did not want to die wondering. It was swashbuckling stuff because Real could see the spaces in behind the Chelsea defence. Vinícius eyed them covetously. He was frequently one-on-one with James and there was a moment early on when he tricked past him to buy a free-kick and a yellow card for his marker. Benzema lifted a shot over the crossbar. Tuchel’s reasoning was plain. No risk, no reward which James epitomised, playing with a fearlessness despite his booking, not to mention power in the duels.

Chelsea continued to push in the second half. Havertz got into dangerous areas and, after Real had only half-cleared a corner, James flashed a low shot wide. Did it really flick off Modric? Real argued not. But from Mount’s corner, Rüdiger brushed aside Modric and planted a header past Courtois.

Real stirred. Benzema was denied by a saving James tackle, Mendy pushed away a Toni Kroos free-kick and Valverde blasted just over. And yet it was Chelsea who were thwarted most grievously when Alonso got a second bite at his chance off Dani Carvajal and lashed into the far corner. The video assistant would spot that the ball had first reared up off Alonso’s thigh and brushed his hand.

Benzema headed against the crossbar next and then there was Werner, jinking inside and sending Casemiro, David Alaba and Carvajal off towards the Santiago Bernabéu metro station before seeing his shot come off Courtois’s glove and spin into the far corner. Havertz would almost make it 4-0 only for Courtois to keep out his header. Chelsea’s tough-luck story grated hard.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Steve Sutcliffe obituary

My father, Steve Sutcliffe, who has died suddenly, aged 75, worked for the Guardian for nearly 20 years, becoming administration manager in 1980. The highlight of his career was the move of the paper’s printing operations from Gray’s Inn Road to the Isle of Dogs, in east London – the contract for the new print site was agreed in 1984 and the first papers rolled off its presses in 1988.
OBITUARIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Federico Valverde
Person
Casemiro
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
César Azpilicueta
Person
David Alaba
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Édouard Mendy
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Dani Carvajal
Person
Vinícius Júnior
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Antonio Rüdiger
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Madrid, Villarreal defend Champions League leads

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. BAYERN MUNICH vs. VILLARREAL (0-1) Villarreal is a draw away from upsetting six-time champion Bayern Munich thanks to its impressive win in the first leg at home last week, when Bayern was happy to leave only a goal down heading into the return match at home. The German club is trying to return to the semifinals after being eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain at this stage last season while defending the title. Villarreal, the Europa League champion, is relishing its first quarterfinals since 2009. The modest club is based in a city of 50,000 people in southeastern Spain. Excluding his time at PSG from 2016-18, Villarreal coach Unai Emery has won 21 consecutive two-leg knockout ties in Europe since 2015 — with Sevilla, Arsenal and Villarreal.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Var#The Champions League#European
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

What does political upheaval in Pakistan mean for the world?

Pakistan’s prime minister, Imran Khan, was ousted from office in a no-confidence vote in parliament in the early hours of Sunday after three years and seven months in power. A new government will be formed, most likely under opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, after parliament reconvenes on Monday to vote for a new prime minister.
WORLD
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

A new start after 60: ‘I gave up marijuana after a lifetime of smoking – and began to dream again’

Jodie Sharp’s weed habit made her lungs hurt and her gums bleed. Two years ago, she quit almost by accident – and her life was transformed. Jodie Sharp’s days were all broken up the same way. “I smoked to go to work, smoked to do the washing-up, smoked for chill time.” Smoking marijuana “was a totally regular habit and every time I did it, I was smoking in exactly the same way, getting the same experience all over again.”
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

238K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy