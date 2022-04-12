Mile posts: Items on Jason Gomez, Darius Kipyego, Merga Gemeda, Hilda Chebet, Aziz JDai, Eleonora Curtabbi, Steve Froeschle, Austin O'Brien

The 112th Drake Relays is just over two weeks away and momentum is building among Iowa track and field squads toward the annual prestigious event.

The Iowa State men, a fixture in the battle for the Hy-Vee Cup given to the college team with the most relay points, appears ready for another run at the cup following the Sun Angel Classic in Tempe, Ariz., on Saturday.

The Cyclones' Jason Gomez and Darius Kipyego ran the fifth and eighth-best times in the nation at Arizona State's track and lead off this edition of the WEEKEND UPDATE of the best performances by Iowa-based collegiate and postcollegiate distance runners and triathletes. Gomez captured the win in the 800 meters in 1:47.12, which puts the junior sixth-best in Iowa State history for outdoors. Gomez is from San Jose, Calif. Kipyego, a freshman from Warwick, R.I., took runner-up honors just .10 behind Gomez in 1:47.22. He is eighth nationally for 800 meters.

Other Cyclones also ran well. Peter Smith , a senior from Washington, broke 1:50 to place fifth overall in 1:49.35. Junior Cebastian Gentil grabbed eighth placed in 1:50.47.

Iowa State's Janette Schraft and Madelynn Hill waged a battle in the 1,500 meters, with Schraft, the sophomore from Glenwood, finishing runner-up in 4:26.14. Hill, also a sophomore, was fourth in 4:27.70. The winner was Susan Ejore, running unattached, in 4:15.12.

In the men's 1,500, former ADM of Adel prep Nate Mueller led a gaggle of Cyclones to the finish line. The freshman placed fifth in 3:50.45. Sophomore Joe Schaefer , a former Johnston High prep, was next in sixth in 3:51.47. David Thompson , a senior and former Griswold High runner, was seventh in 3:52.72. Sophomore Noah Kohut-Jackson , a former Ames runner, took 13th in 3:54.23.

Iowa State freshman Riley Beach showed her versatility by placing 15th in the women's 800 meters in 2:10.95. Freshman Bella Heikes , who is from Johnston, was 19th in 2:14.49.

On Friday, the Cyclones' Sarah Murrow captured third in the 3,000 meters after running 9:59.87. Murrow is a sophomore. Freshman and former Charles City prep Kiki Connell was in fourth in 10:02.53, followed by sophomore Grace Dickel in fifth in 10:04.61.

The University of Iowa teams were also in Arizona, at the Jim Click Shootout in Tucson on Saturday. Freshman and former Ottumwa High prep Alli Bookin-Nosbisch moved into the school's all-time list by placing fifth in the 800 meters in 2:08.39. That time is No. 8 in Hawkeye history.

Teammate and freshman Clare Pitcher took sixth in 2:08.91. Grace Bookin-Nosbisch, twin sister of Alli, grabbed ninth in 2:11.07 in the competitive event. Another freshman, Katie Moore , was 10th in 2:11.51.

Freshman Armando Bryson grabbed runner-up honors in the men's 800 meters in a new personal-best 1:49.29. Bryson is from Long Beach, Calif. Junior Alec Still , a former Woodbury Central prep, took third in 1:49.97. Freshman Antonio Abrego was not far behind in fourth in a new best 1:50.48. Sophomore Spencer Gudgel was fifth in 1:50.52.

Several Midwest teams competed at the K.T. Woodman Classic in Wichita, Kan., over the weekend. Former Sioux City North runner Merga Gemeda captured third place in the 5,000 meters in a new best of 14:24.73. Gemeda was the second-best collegian after running the fifth-fastest time in University of South Dakota history. Gemeda trimmed three seconds off his previous best for the distance. Teammate and former Dallas Center-Grimes prep Jacob Waymire was 17th in 15:00.77.

A competitive women's 1,500 meters ended with former Griswold High and Wichita State star Rebekah Topham finishing fourth overall in 4:34.58. Former Valley High runner Helen Gould , a third-year sophomore at South Dakota, was seventh in 4:40.02. Northern Iowa's Paige Holub , a junior and former Monticello prep, was 13th in 4:49.15. The winner was Sommer Herner of Kansas in 4:31.81.

Iowa Western star freshman Hilda Chebet cruised to the victory in the women's 5,000. The reigning NJCAA national champion in the 5,000 meters, 3,000 meters and mile ran 16:42.91 to top Wichita State's Abeba Sullivan by more than 15 seconds. Former Marion High prep Maddie Bach was eighth in 17:47.02. Bach runs for Nebraska-Kearney.

Iowa Western also picked up a runner-up finish from Nicholas Kiprotich in the 10,000. The runner-up in the NJCAA indoor 5,000 ran 29:41.98 to trail only the time of 29:15.99 by Garden City's Dennis Mutai.

Indian Hills sophomore star Aliyah Simmons captured the victory in the women's 800, running 2:15.71. Richardson, the reigning NJCAA indoor 800 champion, won by .86 of a second.

Northern Iowa senior Seb Gearhart , a former Cedar Falls prep, took fourth in the 800 meters in 1:53.56. Drake Hanson , a former Southeast Polk prep, was seventh in 1:55.01. The Coyotes' Dylan Blake , a former Maple Valley/A-O prep, ran 1:55.79. Hanson also led the Panthers in the 1,500 meters after finishing 23rd in 4:01.75.

Northern Iowa's Mia Rampton took second in the 3,000 steeplechase in 11:10.44. That time by the redshirt junior and former Dubuque senior athlete is second-best in the Missouri Valley Conference so far.

The John McDonnell Invitational was held Friday and Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark., and Drake University freshman Aziz JDai picked up the victory in the 3,000 steeplechase in 9:06.37. The runner from Tunisia defeated Missouri's Nathan Hall by more than 17 seconds.

Another winner was Iowa Central freshman Yared Kidane in the 800 meters. Kidane covered the distance in 1:51.71 to win by .15 of a second. Drake sophomore Jack Burns finished eighth in a new best effort of 1:54.69 while .10 of a second back in ninth was Iowa Central sophomore Robin Aguilar Gonzalez in 1:54.79.

Former Dowling Catholic prep Kelsey Schweizer , a sophomore for Missouri, finished fourth in the women's 800 in 2:12.59. The winning time was Arkansas senior Kennedy Thomson's 2:10.01 time.

Iowa Central sophomore Hunter Klimek finished 12th in the 1,500 meters in 3:58.77. The Bulldogs' Pur Biel , a junior and former Iowa Central runner, ran a new personal-best time of 3:59.57 for 14th place. The winning time was 3:49.88 by Lexington Hilton.

Drake sophomore Connor Visnic finished second in the 3,000 meters after running 8:29.98. Another Bulldog sophomore, Barbara Vrhovac , was 13th in the women's 1,500 meters in 4:47.29. The winning time was 4:31.14.

Several former Iowa Central runner fared well at the Jo Meaker Classic hosted by West Texas A&M. Junior Eleonora Curtabbi set a new West Texas school record Friday when she claimed an easy victory in the 800 meters in 2:08.72. That time is second best in NCAA Division II. The previous record was 2:11.17. Curtabbi also owns the Buffs' steeplechase record and the top time in Division II for that event this year.

The Buffs' Noah Bundrock picked up a victory in the 3,000 steeplechase after running a personal-best 9:18.52. Bundrock also is a former Triton.

Teammate and former Triton Innocent Murwanashyaka finished third in the 1,500 meters with a 3:57.59 clocking. The winning time was 3:55.43.

Former Iowa Western star Faith Linga picked up a seventh-place effort at the Joe Walker Invitational in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday. The Toledo junior ran 16:40.54. A stadium record was set by Kentucky's Tori Herman in 15:52.95.

Former Drake student Elizabeth Aho finished fourth in the 5,000 at the Illini Classic in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Aho, a Loyola of Chicago graduate student, ran 17:12.24. The winning time was 16:58.

Moving briefly now to the roads, where Running Wild Elite's Steve Froeschle captured the win and a course record at the chilly and windy Carmel Marathon outside of Indianapolis on Saturday. The former Davenport Assumption and St. Ambrose student was timed in 2:20:48 after running a 30-second personal-best time. Froeschle, a Running Wild Elite athlete from Davenport, took the win by almost seven minutes.

His brother, Dan, finished fourth in 2:33:34. Also a former Assumption prep and Running Wild Elite athlete, Dan Froeschle was led off course by about 400 meters, according to RWE leaders. Another RWE athlete, former Pleasant Valley prep Devin Allbaugh , ran 19 miles before stepping off the course and saving his energy for a future marathon.

At the 21st Loop the Lake 8K at Gray's Lake Park in Des Moines on Saturday, former Pleasant Valley prep and Central College star Austin O'Brien , 29, captured the victory in 23:43. He defeated Brett Rosauer , 31, of Omaha by 1:43. Former Indianola High and Simpson College runner Seth Nostrala , 23, was third in 27:24. The women's winner was Jenny Schulze , 49, in 31:38.

Now to NCAA Division III track, where Loras College standout senior Kassie Parker ran the sixth-best time nationally in the 1,500 meters at the University of Dubuque Open on Saturday. Parker, the reigning indoor 5,000 and 3,000 champion, claimed victory in 4:34.62. Parker is now No. 3 on Loras' all-time list. Teammate Ellie Osterberger was second in 4:45.58. Osterberger is a senior and former Dubuque Wahlert prep.

Fellow Duhawks senior Mike Jasa moved up to the 1,500 meters and climbed into the school record books again, grabbing the 10th-best time in Loras history after winning the event in 3:55.54. Jasa is the reigning Division III outdoor champion and a former Cedar Rapids Prairie prep. Dubuque junior Tyler Cernohous was runner-up in 3:58.52 and Loras' Luke Guttormson was third in 4:01.52.

Loras sophomore Ryan Harvey captured the victory in the 800 meters in 1:52.32, which ranks sixth nationally and seventh in school history. Sophomore Chris Guise , a former Davenport Assumption runner, was second in 1:55.84.

Wartburg College competed at the Ashton May Invitational in La Crosse, Wis., and former AGWSR of Ackley prep Aubrie Fisher gained a runner-up finish in the 1,500 meters in 4:35.51. The sophomore's time is eighth-best nationally. Freshman teammate Ellie Meyer , a former Iowa Falls-Alden prep, also ran 4:45.39.

The Knights' Connor Lancial claimed victory in the 3,000 steeplechase in 9:31.80. Lancial is a freshman and former Council Bluffs Lewis Central star. Senior teammate Liam Conroy , from Mount Vernon, ran 9:43.61.

Former Northeast of Preston prep Wyatt Schmidt was a winner in the 800 meters, crossing the tape in 1:53.07. Schmidt is a junior. Senior Matt Heinzman was fourth in 1:55.64.

Payton Mauldin continued his stellar NAIA outdoor season Friday and Saturday at the Sioux City Relays at Olsen Stadium. The Dordt University sophomore from George and reigning NAIA Runner of the Week captured the 800 meters in 1:53.67, which is the ninth-best time in program history. Grand View University's Talon Munger , a senior from Oskaloosa, was second in 1:54.41.

The following day, Mauldin anchored the 4x200 and 4x400 relays to victory while taking Sioux City Relays most valuable athlete honors.

Dordt senior Eric Steiger met the NAIA automatic qualifying mark for the 3,000 steeplechase after running a program-best 9:17.28 and taking the victory. Steiger has the No. 4 time in the NAIA and No. 1 in the Great Plains.

Also Saturday, the Defenders' Ethan Summerhays took runner-up in the 10,000, which is No. 3 in program history and the top time in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Summerhays ran 31:33.36. Grand View's Tony Rodriguez , a former Des Moines East prep, ran 31:38.28 for third. The winning time was by Lincoln Running Club's Mark Abrams in 31:32.75.

Dordt's Nic Veldhorst met the NAIA auto mark after placing second in the 3,000 steeplechase in 9:21.68. Grand View senior Trevor Albert, who is from Eldon, also gained an auto mark with a third-place finish in 9:22.88.

Runablaze Iowa's new member, Alec Baldwin , captured the win in the 1,500 meters with a 3:53.31 time. Baldwin is a former Spirit Lake prep who finished his college career at Black Hills State. Joe Anderson , a junior from George, was second to the tape in 3:56.30. That time leads the Great Plains. Grand View junior Isaiah Wittrock set a new Grand View record after placing third in 3:58.58. Wittrock hails from Richland and is a former Pekin runner. Junior teammate Carter Huyser , a former Oskaloosa prep, was fourth in 3:59.55.

Dordt junior Eden Winslow qualified for NAIA nationals after taking a victory in the 10,000 final in 38:12, which leads the Great Plains.

Defender teammates Mika Kooistra and Emily Heynen battled to the finish of the women's 800, with Kooistra topping Heynen by .26 of a second. Kooistra, a senior from Ontario, Canada, ran 2:17.81, while Heynen is a freshman from Sioux Center.

Grand View's Morgan Lawson , a senior from Ottumwa, also earned an NAIA outdoor auto mark by running a winning 11:14.36 time in the 3,000 steeplechase.

Two other winners were Northwestern College's Tirzah Wittenberg in the 1,500 and Morningside College senior Kristine Honomichl in the 5,000. Wittenberg, a sophomore from Pella ran 4:53.92. Honomichl cruised to the victory by more than a minute and a half after running 18:22.31.

Central College went 1-2-3 in the 3,000 steeplechase at the Central Invitational in Pella. Thatcher Krob , a senior from Lisbon, was the winner in 9:27.19. Cutler Owens was runner-up in 9:35.22 while junior Caleb Silver claimed third in 9:49.90. Owens is a former Southeast Polk prep while Silver attended BCLUW of Conrad.

Dutch senior Will DeHaan captured the 1,500 title in 3:53.74, with teammate and sophomore Noah Jorgenson in second in 3:58.77. DeHaan went to Central DeWitt High while Jorgenson attended Southwest of Sidney.

Sophomore Caroline McMartin , from Pella, took the 1,500 meters in 4:53.38.

Simpson College claimed the first three spots in the 3,000 meters. Freshman James Murray was the leader in 8:45.27, with Guthrie Center native Noah Nelsen next in 8:46.80. Freshman Louden Foster , a former West Central Valley of Stuart runner, was third in 8:50.04.

At the Norse Invite hosted by Luther College, Ian Kelly was the lone winner for the host Norse in the 1,500 with a meet record time of 3:55.80. Kelly is a junior. Runablaze's Sarah Bakula narrowly missed a victory in the 1,500, coming up .27 short after running 4:46.71. Both she and Sam Posey of St. Olaf (4:46.44) were under the meet record of 4:49.98. Bakula is a former Simpson College runner living in Fort Atkinson.

Finishing now with the roads and trails. Runablaze Iowa's Tyler Lance , 26, of Algona finished third overall at the Rock the Parkway Half Marathon in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday. Lance ran a new personal-best 1:09:06. Austin Bogina of Lawrence, Kan., was the winner in 1:07:06.

At the Springtime Hill Climb 5K in Pleasant Hill on Saturday, former Des Moines Roosevelt and Drake star Emma Huston took the overall and women's win in 16:43.64. Huston, 27, now lives in Des Moines. She was 25 seconds ahead of longtime stellar area runner Jacob Kaemmer , 45.

At the Hawkeye 50K trail race in Solon, Aaron Skopec , 34, of Burlington was the overall and men's winner for the featured 50K race in 4:02:36. Skopec won by more than five minutes. Erik Bandy , 33, of Coralville was the winner of the 25K race in 1:38:07, a 6:19 pace per mile. Sarah Kromminga , 25, of Grimes was the women's winner and seventh overall in 2:19:43. Kromminga is a former Johnston High prep.

At the Iowa Trial Run Series' Center Trails 4- and 8-mile races, Jonathan Facio of West Des Moines was the overall men's 4-mile winner in 25:42.35. Kiersten Hathaway was the women's champion and third overall in 30:23.89. Runablaze's Kayla Deighan was the No. 2 female and fifth overall in 30:48.20.

GOING BACK: Bakula was the women's winner of the Fool's 5K in Cedar Falls on April 2. Bakula ran 18:53 for fifth overall. The overall winner was Jaden Merrick , 14, of Cedar Falls in 17:00.

