ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Carafano has concerns about Gen. Milley's leadership capabilities

By Annie Frey, The Annie Frey Show
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9MpL_0f7GwwIu00

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Milley, predicted that if Russia invaded Ukraine, they would achieve victory in 72 hours. We are now over a month into that invasion and Russia has yet to attain victory. Some even believe that Russia may be losing this fight. At any rate, Milley's prediction of 72 hours was incorrect. The inaccuracy of this prediction and other decisions made led Jim Carafano to question Milley's leadership prowess.

“I don’t question their patriotism and their professionalism, I question whether they are up to the job,” said Carafano.

Carafano, who served in the Army, argues that good leaders know that nothing goes according to plan, and therefore they make contingency plans for when things go sideways. He sees no evidence of this in Milley's leadership. In fact, Carafano says that it appears as though he is being reactive and not proactive in his decision-making. Carafano's full thoughts can be found in the podcast or in the audio above.

Comments / 12

Carol Albertson
1d ago

When you call China from the WH..keeping them updated on what the President of the United States is considering and the actions he may take..MILLEY was questioned about his actions..he's still holding his position..WHY?

Reply(1)
12
Stan Pelcak Jr.
16h ago

he should b fired from this position as top general his advice is not only vague but usually wrong what should b of vital importance he focuses on trivial issues like making the army become woke her needs to b removed and replaced with a subordinate general that is cogniscent of world issues that affect the USA

Reply
3
Guest
21h ago

Appears to be a good candidate to be fired for lost of confidence in command.

Reply
8
Related
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. making plans in case Russia uses chemical, nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House has set up a team of experts to plan how the United States could respond should Russia use weapons of mass destruction - chemical, biological or nuclear - during its invasion of Ukraine, senior administration officials said on Thursday. Russia has repeatedly raised the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Bangor Daily News

Letter: World War III has already started

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Could someone explain why Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is still happening? The U.S. and NATO do not want to put troops and aircraft into Ukraine because Putin has nuclear weapons. If Putin invades one of the NATO countries, will we use the same excuse to allow him to do whatever he wants?
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Brink of NUCLEAR war: Ex-RAF chief warns the world could be only 'a few steps' from atomic weapons being used as increasingly desperate Putin struggles to win his war in Ukraine

Nuclear war is 'no longer unthinkable' and atomic weapons 'could' be used as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, a former military chief warned today. Air Marshal Edward Stringer said Vladimir Putin sanctioning the deployment of nuclear weapons was 'in the realms of possibility' and 'only a few steps away'. He...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Russian agents ‘infiltrated’ Ukrainian base where three British special forces veterans feared dead

Russian spies may have infiltrated a Ukrainian military base where missiles struck and killed at least 35 people, with three Britons thought to be among them.Vladimir Putin's forces fired around 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv base, outside the city of Lviv, about 15 miles from the border with Poland, on Sunday.Intelligence officials are investigating whether a Russian agent, pretending to be a recruit for foreign fighters, fed intelligence back to the Kremlin prior to the attack, the Daily Mirror reported.With the war in its third week, western and Ukrainian intelligence chiefs believe Russian GRU and SVR spy agencies...
MILITARY
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
1K+
Followers
504
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy