Carafano has concerns about Gen. Milley's leadership capabilities

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Milley, predicted that if Russia invaded Ukraine, they would achieve victory in 72 hours. We are now over a month into that invasion and Russia has yet to attain victory. Some even believe that Russia may be losing this fight. At any rate, Milley's prediction of 72 hours was incorrect. The inaccuracy of this prediction and other decisions made led Jim Carafano to question Milley's leadership prowess.

“I don’t question their patriotism and their professionalism, I question whether they are up to the job,” said Carafano.

Carafano, who served in the Army, argues that good leaders know that nothing goes according to plan, and therefore they make contingency plans for when things go sideways. He sees no evidence of this in Milley's leadership. In fact, Carafano says that it appears as though he is being reactive and not proactive in his decision-making. Carafano's full thoughts can be found in the podcast or in the audio above.