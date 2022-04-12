DBR Showcases How To Perfectly Decorate For Easter

Spring has officially sprung, which means it's time to start working on your Easter recipes, candy baskets, and other plans for the holiday. When it comes to Easter decorations, make your pastels pop even more with a vibrant Easter cactus. (No, not that kind of cactus that you usually find in the desert.) An Easter cactus is a tropical cactus that's native to Brazilian rainforests and is known for its beautiful, star-shaped blooms that range in color from white to red, orange, peach, lavender, and pink.

