ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

MANIA: The Abba Tribute coming to The Monument in 2023

By NewsCenter1 Staff
newscenter1.tv
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. — On February 9, 2023, the Abba tribute group, MANIA, will be performing at the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, April 15, online at 10 a.m....

www.newscenter1.tv

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch Phoebe Bridgers and Sloppy Jane cover My Chemical Romance at SXSW

Phoebe Bridgers and Sloppy Jane took on a cover of My Chemical Romance‘s ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’ at SXSW – watch below. On Wednesday night (March 16), Bridgers’ label Saddest Factory Records hosted a showcase at the Austin festival, which they called the ‘Saddest Factory Records Corporate Retreat’.
MUSIC
Variety

Series Mania Bows with a Tribute to Ukraine, Celebrates 20th Anniversary of ‘The Wire’

Click here to read the full article. Returning barely six months after its 2021 edition, which wrapped in September, French TV festival Series Mania welcomed Jury President Julia Sinkevych,who arrived in Lille from war-torn Ukraine. “I didn’t know if I would be lucky enough to be here tonight,” said Sinkevych to a standing ovation, with Laurence Herszberg, Series Mania general director, observing that culture cannot be insensitive to what is happening. “The whole world is now admiring our resistance, the resistance of the Ukrainian people. But there is another battlefield, which is culture, and I want us to be noticed, recognized and admired...
WORLD
SPORTbible

Olympic Sailor Eya Guezguez Dead At Just 17

Tragic news, just tragic news. It's been revealed that Tunisian sailor Eya Guezguez, 17, has tragically passed away during national team training, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced. The accident occurred when the boat she was sailing with her twin sister Sarra capsized in high winds in training. Eya...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson pens emotional tribute as she bids farewell to beloved home

Major changes are coming Rebel Wilson's way. The star is reminiscing as she bids farewell to a huge aspect of her life. Following the announcement that she was putting on the market her fabulous Sydney home, the actress just revealed to fans through a series of Instagram Stories that the house has officially sold.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Gene Simmons rallies against racism in America: "it has got to stop"

The Kiss legend used an anecdote involving ex-flame Diana Ross to ram home his point. Kiss legend Gene Simmons has commented on the racism epidemic that continues to affect America, using an anecdote involving one-time flame Diana Ross to emphasise how deeply the issue has run over the years. “Yes,...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

How Billy Idol turned a song of crazed vengeance into the hit that made him a star

From going nowhere in London with Generation X, to pop star and transatlantic hits, all it took Billy Idol was 15 minutes in a studio, and his sister getting pregnant. When Billy Idol left the UK to live in New York City at the beginning of the 80s, it was more of a gamble than a career move. The initial heady excitement of the punk years in London had levelled off, his band Generation X had ground to a halt, and Idol and his girlfriend Perri Lister were keen to see more of the world.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mania
WALA-TV FOX10

‘The Shoppes at Abba Shrine- Celebrate Spring’

The following information was provided by event organizers:. The Abba Shriners is a non-profit fraternal organization who’s philanthropy is Shriners Hospitals for Children. Located at 7701 Hitt Road in West Mobile. Contract for the Admin. Office is 251.633.5561, and the website is www.abbashriners.com. Also can check upcoming events on Facebook @AbbaShriners.
MOBILE, AL
NME

Kasabian unveil details of European tour dates

8 – Belgium, Brussels, Cirque Royal. Kasabian showcased new single ‘ALYGATYR’ at a homecoming show in Leicester last October. The track, which is their first material since the departure of Tom Meighan, was shared by the band last year. The live performance saw guitarist Serge Pizzorno take...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Gene Simmons: "I stand by my words, rock is dead and the fans killed it."

Its been almost 8 years since Gene Simmons first declared to the world that rock is dead, but even as rock albums catapult up the charts, streaming figures hit the billions and new acts make the leap up to arenas around the world, the Kiss bassist isn't backing down. Speaking...
MUSIC
MySanAntonio

Peter Bowles, ‘To The Manor Born’ Star, Dies at 85

Peter Bowles, the British star of shows including “To The Manor Born” and “Rumpole of the Bailey,” has died. He was 85. Bowles died from cancer, according to his agency Gavin Barker Associates. More from Variety. The agency said in a statement: “The actor Peter Bowles...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
NBC News

From Ricky Martin to Linda Ronstadt, Latin songs join National Recording Registry

Defining records from Ricky Martin, Linda Ronstadt and the Buena Vista Social Club have been inducted into the National Recording Registry, the Library of Congress announced. Martin’s Latin pop megahit “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” Ronstadt's Spanish-language traditional Mexican music album “Canciones de Mi Padre” and the debut album of the Cuban music ensemble Buena Vista Social Club are among the 25 records and albums that were added this year to the nation’s audio history library for preservation.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Iron Maiden's Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son: nothing sits better within their prog canon

Iron Maiden’s flirtations with progressive music, writ large over their 2010 album The Final Frontier and 2021's Senjutsu, should come as no surprise to longtime followers of the East End metalheads’ career. Aside from the fact that both bassist Steve Harris and vocalist Bruce Dickinson are massive prog rock fans, one could point to the band’s 1983 cover of Jethro Tull’s Cross-Eyed Mary, or the hefty progressive inclinations audible on 1999’s Brave New World album as further proof.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Stormzy, Björk, Phoebe Bridgers and more for Montreux Jazz Festival

Switzerland’s Montreux Jazz Festival has announced its 2022 line-up, featuring Stormzy, Björk, Phoebe Bridgers and more. The festival will run from July 1-16 on the shores of Lake Geneva, and feature an all-new layout for 2022. As well as its usual two venues – the Auditorium Stravinski and...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Dancing Queen” by ABBA

Few songs are as universally beloved as “Dancing Queen” by ABBA. Whether you’re at a party, at the grocery store, or singing into your hairbrush, it’s impossible not to sing along when you hear Dancing queen, young and sweet, only seventeen. With a catchy keyboard-driven melody and drawn-out, seductive lyrics, “Dancing Queen” perfectly captures the euphoria of falling in love on the dance floor.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy