Brown is 3rd Republican governor candidate to file petitions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State Police Capt. Mike Brown has submitted nominating petitions to run for governor, saying he brings “trusted leadership” to what is expected to be a large Republican primary field vying to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Brown is the third Republican candidate to turn in signatures, joining chiropractor and grassroots activist Garrett Soldano and financial adviser Michael Markey.

Contenders must file 15,000 to 30,000 signatures by next week to advance to the August primary. Several top candidates have not yet submitted petitions.

Brown, who will struggle to get his message out without more money, says voters don’t want another millionaire self-funder to be the Republican nominee.

