Buckle up as the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers are battling it out Friday night for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Trae Young and Co. are looking for their second straight postseason berth, while Cleveland tries to return for the first time since reaching the 2018 Finals. The winner moves on to face the top-seeded Miami Heat in the first round. The loser will head into their offseason. With one half of play in Cleveland in the books, it is the Cavaliers who are in control as they own a double-digit lead over the Hawks entering the third quarter.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO