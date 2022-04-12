PHOTOS: Oakland Zoo rescues 'extremely emaciated' mountain lion cub

An "extremely emaciated" stray mountain lion cub was found in San Mateo County last weekend and is currently being treated at the Oakland Zoo .

The cub, named "Rose" by her zoo caregivers, was first spotted by hikers at the Thornewood Open Space Preserve in San Mateo County on April 5. Biologists from MidPen and officials from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife conducted a joint search to find and rescue the orphaned cub. After almost a week-long search, the cub was located on Sunday and brought to the Oakland Zoo around 3 p.m. for immediate medical treatment.

Rose was found in critical medical condition, suffering both from dehydration and starvation as well as covered in fleas and ticks. Officials described Rose, estimated to be four to five months old, as "extremely emaciated," weighing just 8.8 pounds. Most mountain lions at her approximate age weigh 30 pounds.

Rose during the initial exam at the Oakland Zoo. Photo credit Oakland Zoo

Rose being fed formula. Photo credit Oakland Zoo

"Based on her initial exam, it appears she hasn’t eaten in weeks. She is excruciatingly thin. To survive, her body resorted to consuming its own muscle mass," Dr. Alex Herman, VP of Veterinary Services at Oakland Zoo, said. "She is also suffering from extreme dehydration, and her temperature was so low it couldn’t even be read. But she survived her first night, which was critical. We can already tell she has a feisty spirit and an obvious will to live, and we're thankful for that."

Officials said she is now receiving "round-the-clock" medical treatment. Tests have revealed she has a very low red blood cell count and if that persists, doctors plan to give the cub a blood transfusion, taking a sample from one of the zoo’s previously rescued mountain lions.

Veterinarians are "gradually optimistic" about Rose's recovery and there are "hopeful signs" that she will continue gaining strength in the weeks to come. She is receiving fluids, including being bottle fed formula, and eating small amounts of meat.

If the mountain lion does fully recover, officials said she will not be released back into the wild, as cubs normally stay with their mother for at least two years to learn how to hunt and survive on their own. The Oakland Zoo and California Department of Fish and Wildlife will work to find Rose a home, likely at another Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited zoo.

Rose is the 18th orphaned mountain lion cub received and rehabilitated by the Oakland Zoo since 2017. Three of the 18 cubs are still with the zoo.

