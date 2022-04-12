ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason Mount becomes just third Englishman to score Champions League goal at Bernabeu in Chelsea thriller vs Real Madrid

By Dave Fraser
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5Rsw_0f7GsnkR00

MASON MOUNT became just the THIRD English star to score an away Champions League goal at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

The Blues went into their quarter-final second leg needing a minor miracle to progress - and very nearly achieved it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dyJ5J_0f7GsnkR00
Mason Mount became only the third Englishman to score at the Bernabeu in the Champions League on Wednesday night Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40PSkl_0f7GsnkR00
Danny Welbeck scored for Man Utd at the Bernabeu in 2013 Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y5VsM_0f7GsnkR00
Alan Smith became the first Englishman to score at the Bernabeu in the Champions League after his 2001 goal Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

Thomas Tuchel's side went 3-0 up in the Spanish capital after losing the first-leg 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

And their incredible early comeback was kickstarted by Mason Mount - who joins a short list of English players to net at the Bernabeu.

The England midfielder, 23, was slightly fortunate to find the ball at his feet just 16 yards out.

But he made no mistake with the finish as he smashed the ball past Thibaut Courtois to make it 1-0.

In scoring, Mount became only the third Englishman to find the net in an away Champions League game at the Bernabeu.

Only Alan Smith for Leeds in 2001 and Danny Welbeck for Manchester United in 2013 had managed the feat until the Chelsea star's rocket.

But unfortunately for Mount - much like Welbeck and Smith's strikes - his goal was ultimately in vain after Real Madrid launched a late comeback of their own.

After Mount's goal, Antonio Rudiger made it 2-0 before Timo Werner truly made Chelsea believe with his goal.

In fact, Chelsea were unfortunate to not be 4-0 up after Marcos Alonso cruelly - and controversially - saw his strike ruled out by VAR.

Somehow 4-3 down on aggregate, Carlo Ancelotti made a host of bold substitutions in a bid to keep his side's Champions League campaign alive - including the introduction of Rodrygo for Casemiro.

It paid off immediately as Luka Modric floated in a magical, outside-of-the-foot cross to tee up the Brazilian for a thumping, close-range volley to send the game into extra-time.

And just six minutes into the additional half an hour, Karim Benzema continued his red-hot form as he nodded home following a costly Rudiger slip.

The goal made it 5-4 to Real on aggregate and sent Los Blancos on their way to the Champions League semi-finals.

