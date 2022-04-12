ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bosque County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bosque by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Hico, TX
City
Iredell, TX
City
Hamilton, TX
County
Bosque County, TX
City
Bluff Dale, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 16:07:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf is expected to slowly decrease the next couple of days and could fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#West Wind#Severe Thunderstorms#Wind Gust
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Snow showers have tapered off in both coverage and intensity late this evening. Therefore, the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire at midnight. Please continue to use caution while travelling overnight as slick, snowpacked roads may be encountered in some spots.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 04:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning around 9 AM. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19 feet, Thousands of acres of agricultural land are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.6 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to a crest near 19 feet on Sunday. - Flood stage is 15 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Black River West 15.0 11.6 Wed 10 pm CD 18.0 18.7 18.9
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning around 9 AM. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 26.5 feet, Flooding of agricultural land has more than doubled in the last 1.5 feet rise. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest near 26 feet on Saturday. - Flood stage is 22 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 24.0 Wed 11 pm CD 25.4 25.8 26.0
MADISON COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 16:07:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf is expected to slowly decrease the next couple of days and could fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches above 3500 feet. * WHERE...Higher elevations of interior northwest California including Hayfork Summit and Scott Mountain pass along Highway 3...also along Highway 36 at Southfork Summit and near the Trinity/Shasta County border. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1200 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low- lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans, Metairie, Marrero, Avondale, Harvey, Timberlane, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Bridge City, Elmwood, River Ridge, Waggaman, Terrytown, Ama, St. Rose and New Orleans Armstrong Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 222 and 240. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 02:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning around 9 AM. Target Area: Hinds; Warren The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bovina. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.5 feet, Water begins to cover Warrior`s Trail Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 27.3 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue gradually rising to 34.1 feet by Monday. - Flood stage is 28 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Black River Bovina 28.0 27.3 Wed 11 pm CD 32.0 33.2 33.2
HINDS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 12:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 07:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Martin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Indiana, including the following county, Martin. * WHEN...Until 930 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 132 AM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is already occurring in Beaver Creek Valley near Shoals. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Beaver Creek Valley near Shoals is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Shoals. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Ritchie, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler Gusty showers will impact portions of Calhoun, eastern Ritchie, Doddridge, Gilmer, northwestern Lewis, Braxton, central Tyler, southeastern Roane, north central Clay and western Harrison Counties through 215 AM EDT At 127 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of gusty showers extending from near New Martinsville to near Wallback. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Glenville, Sutton, Grantsville, Salem, Pennsboro, Gassaway, West Union, Arnoldsburg, Cedar Creek State Park, Big Otter, Burnsville, Flatwoods, Sand Fork, Pullman, Auburn, Alma, Wolf Summit, Little Birch, Newberne and Sedalia. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 27 and 32, and between mile markers 35 and 86. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 42 and 72. Route 19 between mile markers 66 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Charles, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 1136 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hahnville, Laplace, Reserve, Taft, Montz, Norco, Killona, New Sarpy, Destrehan, Edgard, Luling and St. Rose. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 208 and 212...and between mile markers 215 and 220. Interstate 310 between mile markers 3 and 9. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1.5-2.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 21:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING Some snow is still expected overnight but with additional accumulations of only 2 to 4 inches mainly in areas south of Bend.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy