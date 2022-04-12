ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hood, Palo Pinto, Parker by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 16:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hood; Palo Pinto; Parker A...

alerts.weather.gov

KLTV

Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. The weather pattern in East Texas will become quite active over the first half of next week as three separate rounds of strong to severe storms will be possible. Beginning with Monday, portions of East Texas are included in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for ISOLATED afternoon/evening storms. Overall coverage of these potential storms will not be great, but a couple of supercells will try to form late in the afternoon within our northwestern counties and could develop damaging winds and hail up to the size of golf balls, with a low-end chance for an isolated tornado.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Pleasants, Ritchie, Tyler, Wirt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Pleasants; Ritchie; Tyler; Wirt Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Washington, Pleasants, Calhoun, Ritchie, eastern Wirt, Tyler and Roane Counties through 130 AM EDT At 100 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Woodsfield to near Elizabeth to 9 miles northeast of Sissonville. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spencer, Harrisville, St. Marys, Middlebourne, Grantsville, Paden City, Sistersville, Pennsboro, Belmont, Arnoldsburg, North Bend State Park, Amma, Newport, Matamoras, Ellenboro, Cairo, Pullman, Friendly, Fly and Alma. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 26 and 32, and near mile marker 35. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 25 and 45. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bullock, Chambers, Elmore, Lee, Macon, Montgomery, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for south central and east central Alabama. Target Area: Bullock; Chambers; Elmore; Lee; Macon; Montgomery; Pike; Russell; Tallapoosa Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Pike, western Lee, eastern Elmore, Bullock, Macon, southern Tallapoosa, southwestern Chambers, eastern Montgomery and west central Russell Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1212 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Equality to Lapine. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Auburn, Opelika, Tuskegee, Tallassee, Union Springs, Camp Hill, Notasulga, Hurtsboro, Midway, Milstead, Shorter, Franklin, Waverly, Pickett, Martin Dam, Lake Tuskegee, Beans Crossroads, Guerryton, Shopton and Tuskegee National Forest. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hood, Johnson, Parker, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Texas. Target Area: Hood; Johnson; Parker; Tarrant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JOHNSON...EASTERN PARKER...WESTERN TARRANT AND NORTHEASTERN HOOD COUNTIES At 544 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Blue Mound, or over Saginaw, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Keller, Weatherford, Benbrook, Saginaw, White Settlement, Azle, Granbury, River Oaks, Sansom Park, Lake Worth, Eagle Mountain, Briar, Pecan Plantation, Roanoke, Pecan Acres, Willow Park, Reno, Aledo and Westworth Village. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOOD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for south central and southwestern Alabama...and northwestern Florida. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Baldwin, Escambia, southeastern Conecuh, Covington, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1215 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles east of Gantt to 12 miles southwest of Andalusia to 4 miles east of Jay to near Stapleton. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Daphne, Warrington, Crestview, Fairhope, Gonzalez, Andalusia, Bay Minette, Atmore, Foley, Pace, Milton, Opp, Brewton, Orange Beach and Spanish Fort. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 16:07:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf is expected to slowly decrease the next couple of days and could fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Dale, southwestern Henry, Coffee, Geneva and northwestern Houston Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1242 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Antioch to 12 miles west of Ariton to near New Brockton to near Elba to near Opp to 12 miles northwest of Samson to 9 miles north of Lockhart. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Daleville, Elba, Geneva, Enterprise, Headland, Dothan, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Hartford, Taylor, Midland City, Level Plains, Slocomb, Samson, Newton, New Brockton, Ariton, Pinckard, Kinsey and Lee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Covington; Crenshaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR CRENSHAW AND NORTHEASTERN COVINGTON COUNTIES At 1209 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Lapine to Luverne to 3 miles north of Dozier, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Luverne, Brantley, Rutledge, Dozier, Glenwood and Petrey. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Northwest Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Clay; Kanawha; Logan; Mingo; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Raleigh; Roane; Wyoming Gusty showers will impact portions of eastern Kanawha, southeastern Mingo, southeastern Roane, northwestern Raleigh, eastern Logan, northwestern Wyoming, southwestern Clay, northwestern Fayette and Boone Counties through 145 AM EDT At 112 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of gusty showers extending from near Clendenin to near Hinch. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Charleston, Pineville, Montgomery, Chesapeake, Marmet, Oceana, Belle, Clendenin, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Smithers, Man, Pratt, Van, Pinch, Gilbert Creek, Mallory, Burnwell and Hanover. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 10 and 24, and near mile marker 33. Interstate 77 in West Virginia near mile marker 96. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 63 and 95. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches above 3500 feet. * WHERE...Higher elevations of interior northwest California including Hayfork Summit and Scott Mountain pass along Highway 3...also along Highway 36 at Southfork Summit and near the Trinity/Shasta County border. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Eastland, Erath, Palo Pinto by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 16:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastland; Erath; Palo Pinto THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ERATH NORTHEASTERN EASTLAND AND SOUTHEASTERN PALO PINTO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Texas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central Texas.
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hill, Jack, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, Stephens, Wise, Young by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Hill; Jack; Johnson; Palo Pinto; Parker; Stephens; Wise; Young ELEVATED TO NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED FOR SUNDAY AFTERNOON .Warm temperatures, breezy winds, low moisture, and availability of dried fuels will allow for an elevated to near critical fire weather threat for a large majority of the region. The most concerning area for the fire weather threat will be generally west of I-35 for Sunday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF I-35 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 100 Young, Fire Weather Zone 101 Jack, Fire Weather Zone 102 Wise, Fire Weather Zone 115 Stephens, Fire Weather Zone 116 Palo Pinto, Fire Weather Zone 117 Parker, Fire Weather Zone 133 Johnson and Fire Weather Zone 145 Hill. * TIMING...10 AM to 8 PM Sunday. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Around 80. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly. Prevention of fire starts is encouraged by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to producing sparks that can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
HILL COUNTY, TX

