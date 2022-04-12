Severe Weather Statement issued for Hood, Palo Pinto, Parker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Hill; Jack; Johnson; Palo Pinto; Parker; Stephens; Wise; Young ELEVATED TO NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED FOR SUNDAY AFTERNOON .Warm temperatures, breezy winds, low moisture, and availability of dried fuels will allow for an elevated to near critical fire weather threat for a large majority of the region. The most concerning area for the fire weather threat will be generally west of I-35 for Sunday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF I-35 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 100 Young, Fire Weather Zone 101 Jack, Fire Weather Zone 102 Wise, Fire Weather Zone 115 Stephens, Fire Weather Zone 116 Palo Pinto, Fire Weather Zone 117 Parker, Fire Weather Zone 133 Johnson and Fire Weather Zone 145 Hill. * TIMING...10 AM to 8 PM Sunday. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Around 80. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly. Prevention of fire starts is encouraged by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to producing sparks that can stop the start and spread of wildfires.

HILL COUNTY, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO