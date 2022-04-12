ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Portage, Wood by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 16:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Severe storm threat late Wednesday to Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Rain and storms moving in, plus a threat for severe weather. Still warm to end the work week but trending cooler for the weekend. Expect a mix of clouds today (partly to mostly cloudy) with a few scattered showers possible. It will still...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 04:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning around 9 AM. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19 feet, Thousands of acres of agricultural land are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.6 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to a crest near 19 feet on Sunday. - Flood stage is 15 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Black River West 15.0 11.6 Wed 10 pm CD 18.0 18.7 18.9
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Covington; Crenshaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR CRENSHAW AND NORTHEASTERN COVINGTON COUNTIES At 1209 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Lapine to Luverne to 3 miles north of Dozier, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Luverne, Brantley, Rutledge, Dozier, Glenwood and Petrey. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McDonald by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: McDonald FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues along Big Sugar Creek. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following county, McDonald. * WHEN...Until 1115 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1203 AM CDT, Gauge reports indicated flooding is occuring from heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pineville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 21:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning around 9 AM. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 26.5 feet, Flooding of agricultural land has more than doubled in the last 1.5 feet rise. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest near 26 feet on Saturday. - Flood stage is 22 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 24.0 Wed 11 pm CD 25.4 25.8 26.0
MADISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: St. John The Baptist FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall will be likely with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson Parish, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, St. Charles, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne and Western Orleans. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches above 3500 feet. * WHERE...Higher elevations of interior northwest California including Hayfork Summit and Scott Mountain pass along Highway 3...also along Highway 36 at Southfork Summit and near the Trinity/Shasta County border. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Ritchie, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler Gusty showers will impact portions of Calhoun, eastern Ritchie, Doddridge, Gilmer, northwestern Lewis, Braxton, central Tyler, southeastern Roane, north central Clay and western Harrison Counties through 215 AM EDT At 127 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of gusty showers extending from near New Martinsville to near Wallback. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Glenville, Sutton, Grantsville, Salem, Pennsboro, Gassaway, West Union, Arnoldsburg, Cedar Creek State Park, Big Otter, Burnsville, Flatwoods, Sand Fork, Pullman, Auburn, Alma, Wolf Summit, Little Birch, Newberne and Sedalia. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 27 and 32, and between mile markers 35 and 86. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 42 and 72. Route 19 between mile markers 66 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV

