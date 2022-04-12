Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burnet, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lincoln Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kanawha, eastern Mingo, southeastern Lincoln, south central Roane, Logan and Boone Counties through 115 AM EDT At 1246 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Sissonville to Hardy. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Charleston, Madison, Logan, Jefferson, South Charleston, St. Albans, Dunbar, Sissonville, Chesapeake, Marmet, Belle, Chapmanville, Clendenin, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Man, Delbarton, Van and Pinch. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 1 and 25. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 96 and 116. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 49 and 57. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 80 and 95. Route 119 between mile markers 11 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
