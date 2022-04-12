Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Portage, Waupaca, Waushara, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central Alabama. Target Area: Blount; Jefferson; Shelby; St. Clair A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Blount, northeastern Shelby, eastern Jefferson and southwestern St. Clair Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1141 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ketona Lakes, or over Fultondale, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Mountain Brook, Trussville, Gardendale, Irondale, Leeds, Moody, Fultondale, Springville, Odenville, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Margaret, Argo and Kimberly. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
