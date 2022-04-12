ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Portage, Waupaca, Waushara, Wood by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 16:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waupaca, WI
County
Waupaca County, WI
County
Wood County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Portage, WI
County
Portage County, WI
City
Plainfield, WI
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
County
Waushara County, WI
City
Stevens Point, WI
City
Wautoma, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Autauga, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 22:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Autauga; Lowndes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR EASTERN AUTAUGA AND EASTERN LOWNDES COUNTIES At 1134 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Marble Valley to near Lyle to near Hayneville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prattville, Fort Deposit, Mosses, Hayneville, Gordonville, Lowndesboro, Lowndes County Airport, Beechwood, Autauga County Airport, Logan, Calhoun, Manack, Letohatchee and Clover Hill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR EASTERN BUTLER...CRENSHAW...EAST CENTRAL CONECUH AND NORTHERN COVINGTON COUNTIES At 1157 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Highland Home to 4 miles west of Rutledge to 9 miles northwest of Dozier, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Luverne, Brantley, McKenzie, Rutledge, Dozier, Glenwood, Petrey and Highland Home. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elmore, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central, south central and east central Alabama. Target Area: Elmore; Montgomery Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Elmore and Montgomery Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1136 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Jordan Lake to Lowndes County Airport. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Montgomery, Prattville, Millbrook, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Meadville, Pike Road, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Hyundai Motors Of Alabama, Santuck, Auburn University In Montgomery, Dublin, Titus, Woodcrest, Snowdoun, Sellers and Ten Cedar Estates. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie, Portage, Waupaca, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 05:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving this morning, be sure to use your use your low-beam headlights and maintain plenty of distance between your vehicles and other vehicles. Allow extra time to reach your destination and drive at a speed that will allow you to safely stop if you unexpected encounter an object or animal on the road. Target Area: Brown; Kewaunee; Outagamie; Portage; Waupaca; Wood DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile at times due to dense fog. * WHERE...Portage, Wood, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make driving conditions hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sub-freezing temperatures may also result in the deposition of frost on untreated pavement, resulting in icy conditions.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#16 49 00#Napowan Scout Camp
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Autauga, Coosa, Elmore, Jefferson, Lowndes, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Autauga; Coosa; Elmore; Jefferson; Lowndes; Montgomery; St. Clair; Talladega SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA AUTAUGA COOSA ELMORE JEFFERSON LOWNDES MONTGOMERY ST. CLAIR TALLADEGA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BIRMINGHAM, FORT DEPOSIT, HOOVER, LOWNDESBORO, MILLBROOK, MONTGOMERY, MOODY, PELL CITY, PRATTVILLE, ROCKFORD, SYLACAUGA, TALLADEGA, AND WETUMPKA.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 10:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued on the morning of March 30th. Wednesday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. Target Area: Outagamie; Shawano; Waupaca The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Shawano, Outagamie and Waupaca Counties. For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton, New London, Lake Poygan...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wolf River near Shiocton. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, There is minor flooding in the Shiocton area including the city park and boat landing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 11.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 11.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.2 feet on 04/23/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blount, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central Alabama. Target Area: Blount; Jefferson; Shelby; St. Clair A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Blount, northeastern Shelby, eastern Jefferson and southwestern St. Clair Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1141 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ketona Lakes, or over Fultondale, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Mountain Brook, Trussville, Gardendale, Irondale, Leeds, Moody, Fultondale, Springville, Odenville, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Margaret, Argo and Kimberly. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Charles, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 1136 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hahnville, Laplace, Reserve, Taft, Montz, Norco, Killona, New Sarpy, Destrehan, Edgard, Luling and St. Rose. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 208 and 212...and between mile markers 215 and 220. Interstate 310 between mile markers 3 and 9. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1.5-2.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 21:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING Some snow is still expected overnight but with additional accumulations of only 2 to 4 inches mainly in areas south of Bend.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Florida. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Okaloosa and southeastern Santa Rosa Counties through 200 AM CDT At 1256 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Laurel Hill to 4 miles northeast of Bon Secour. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Navarre, Shalimar and Cinco Bayou. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning around 9 AM. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 26.5 feet, Flooding of agricultural land has more than doubled in the last 1.5 feet rise. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest near 26 feet on Saturday. - Flood stage is 22 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 24.0 Wed 11 pm CD 25.4 25.8 26.0
MADISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Blount; Calhoun; Cherokee; Cleburne; Etowah; St. Clair WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Blount, Etowah, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...East winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...East winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1200 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low- lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans, Metairie, Marrero, Avondale, Harvey, Timberlane, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Bridge City, Elmwood, River Ridge, Waggaman, Terrytown, Ama, St. Rose and New Orleans Armstrong Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 222 and 240. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 04:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning around 9 AM. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19 feet, Thousands of acres of agricultural land are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.6 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to a crest near 19 feet on Sunday. - Flood stage is 15 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Black River West 15.0 11.6 Wed 10 pm CD 18.0 18.7 18.9
ATTALA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy