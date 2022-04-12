ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erath County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Erath, Hamilton by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 16:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM...

alerts.weather.gov

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Texas State
City
Hico, TX
City
Iredell, TX
City
Hamilton, TX
County
Hamilton County, TX
County
Erath County, TX
City
Bluff Dale, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Covington; Crenshaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR CRENSHAW AND NORTHEASTERN COVINGTON COUNTIES At 1209 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Lapine to Luverne to 3 miles north of Dozier, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Luverne, Brantley, Rutledge, Dozier, Glenwood and Petrey. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Bullock, Lee, Macon, Pike, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barbour; Bullock; Lee; Macon; Pike; Russell Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Pike, Lee, eastern Bullock, eastern Macon, Barbour and Russell Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1246 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Auburn University to near Brundidge. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Auburn, Phenix City, Opelika, Eufaula, Union Springs, Brundidge, Clio, Hurtsboro, Midway, Smiths, Smiths Station, Clayton, Louisville, Tyler Crossroads, Pickett, Beulah, Guerryton, Tuskegee National Forest, Beauregard and Richards Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern Mississippi. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Mobile, southwestern Baldwin and southeastern George Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1147 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Satsuma to 5 miles west of Vancleave. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Prichard, Daphne, Tillmans Corner, Fairhope, Saraland, Theodore, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Spanish Fort, Grand Bay, Robertsdale, Bayou La Batre, Creola, Point Clear, Loxley, Silverhill, Semmes, Tanner Williams and I65 And I165. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Braxton, Clay, Kanawha, Northwest Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Braxton; Clay; Kanawha; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Raleigh; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Raleigh Gusty showers will impact portions of central Nicholas, southeastern Kanawha, south central Braxton, Raleigh, Wyoming, Clay, Fayette and southeastern Boone Counties through 230 AM EDT At 140 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of gusty showers extending from near Big Otter to near Burnwell to near Hanover. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Beckley, Summersville, Fayetteville, Pineville, Clay, Babcock State Park, Oak Hill, Montgomery, Mullens, Mount Hope, Mabscott, Ansted, Oceana, Sophia, Smithers, Gauley Bridge, Piney View, Coal City, Birch River and Prosperity. This includes the following highways West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 34 and 74. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 120 and 128. Route 19 between mile markers 1 and 65. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Ritchie, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler Gusty showers will impact portions of Calhoun, eastern Ritchie, Doddridge, Gilmer, northwestern Lewis, Braxton, central Tyler, southeastern Roane, north central Clay and western Harrison Counties through 215 AM EDT At 127 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of gusty showers extending from near New Martinsville to near Wallback. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Glenville, Sutton, Grantsville, Salem, Pennsboro, Gassaway, West Union, Arnoldsburg, Cedar Creek State Park, Big Otter, Burnsville, Flatwoods, Sand Fork, Pullman, Auburn, Alma, Wolf Summit, Little Birch, Newberne and Sedalia. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 27 and 32, and between mile markers 35 and 86. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 42 and 72. Route 19 between mile markers 66 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Martin, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Martin; Pitt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PITT...MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES At 707 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lewiston Woodville to Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenville, Winterville, Williamston, Bethel, Stokes, Robersonville, House, Pactolus, Old Ford, East Carolina University, Pitt Greenville Airport, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, Gold Point, Jamesville, Simpson, Hamilton, Oak City, Smithwick, Parmele and Everetts. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 21:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015 016...027...028...029...041...042...079...080...081...252 253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Timing...A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. * Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 22:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County; South Washington Cascade Foothills; South Washington Cascades; South Washington Coast; Western Columbia River Gorge; Willapa Hills BLACK ICE POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING Black ice will be possible tonight as skies periodically clear. Motorists should drive under the assumption roads are icy through the first couple hours after sunrise Thursday morning or until sunlight reaches the road surfaces.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

Community Policy