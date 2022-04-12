ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bosque County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bosque, Erath, Hamilton by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
KTRE

Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. The weather pattern in East Texas will become quite active over the first half of next week as three separate rounds of strong to severe storms will be possible. Beginning with Monday, portions of East Texas are included in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for ISOLATED afternoon/evening storms. Overall coverage of these potential storms will not be great, but a couple of supercells will try to form late in the afternoon within our northwestern counties and could develop damaging winds and hail up to the size of golf balls, with a low-end chance for an isolated tornado.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Fire Warning issued for Erath by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 16:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Erath The following message is transmitted at the request of Erath County Emergency Management. WILDFIRE - EVACUATE NOW Two wildfires are ongoing in Erath County that are prompting evacuations. Residents located northeast of Bluff Dale along County Road 148 need to evacuate due to a rapidly spreading wildfire. Any evacuees are asked to report to Bluff Dale High School when safe to do so. A second fire is ongoing northwest of the town of Huckaby. Residents located near County Road 114 and County Road 117 are asked to evacuate the area.
ERATH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mobile THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MOBILE AND EASTERN GEORGE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern Mississippi. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Eastland, Erath, Falls by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 11:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Comanche; Coryell; Eastland; Erath; Falls; Hamilton; Hill; Hood; Jack; Johnson; Lampasas; McLennan; Mills; Palo Pinto; Parker; Somervell; Stephens; Wise; Young RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF I-35 * AFFECTED AREA...Along and west of Interstate 35. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly. Prevention of fire starts is encouraged by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to producing sparks that can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
BELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 21:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING Some snow is still expected overnight but with additional accumulations of only 2 to 4 inches mainly in areas south of Bend.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1200 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low- lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans, Metairie, Marrero, Avondale, Harvey, Timberlane, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Bridge City, Elmwood, River Ridge, Waggaman, Terrytown, Ama, St. Rose and New Orleans Armstrong Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 222 and 240. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Madison FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the following county, Madison. * WHEN...Until 330 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Indian Creek and adjacent low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 115 AM CDT, Gauge reports indicated stream levels on Indian Creek rising rapidly due to excessive runoff created by heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Flooding is expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MADISON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR EASTERN BUTLER...CRENSHAW...EAST CENTRAL CONECUH AND NORTHERN COVINGTON COUNTIES At 1157 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Highland Home to 4 miles west of Rutledge to 9 miles northwest of Dozier, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Luverne, Brantley, McKenzie, Rutledge, Dozier, Glenwood, Petrey and Highland Home. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Charles, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 1136 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hahnville, Laplace, Reserve, Taft, Montz, Norco, Killona, New Sarpy, Destrehan, Edgard, Luling and St. Rose. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 208 and 212...and between mile markers 215 and 220. Interstate 310 between mile markers 3 and 9. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1.5-2.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elmore, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central, south central and east central Alabama. Target Area: Elmore; Montgomery Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Elmore and Montgomery Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1136 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Jordan Lake to Lowndes County Airport. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Montgomery, Prattville, Millbrook, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Meadville, Pike Road, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Hyundai Motors Of Alabama, Santuck, Auburn University In Montgomery, Dublin, Titus, Woodcrest, Snowdoun, Sellers and Ten Cedar Estates. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Coosa, Elmore, Jefferson, Montgomery, St. Clair, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coosa; Elmore; Jefferson; Montgomery; St. Clair; Talladega SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA COOSA ELMORE JEFFERSON MONTGOMERY ST. CLAIR TALLADEGA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BIRMINGHAM, HOOVER, MILLBROOK, MONTGOMERY, MOODY, PELL CITY, ROCKFORD, SYLACAUGA, TALLADEGA, AND WETUMPKA.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern Mississippi. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Mobile, southwestern Baldwin and southeastern George Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1147 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Satsuma to 5 miles west of Vancleave. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Prichard, Daphne, Tillmans Corner, Fairhope, Saraland, Theodore, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Spanish Fort, Grand Bay, Robertsdale, Bayou La Batre, Creola, Point Clear, Loxley, Silverhill, Semmes, Tanner Williams and I65 And I165. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...East winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Ritchie, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler Gusty showers will impact portions of Calhoun, eastern Ritchie, Doddridge, Gilmer, northwestern Lewis, Braxton, central Tyler, southeastern Roane, north central Clay and western Harrison Counties through 215 AM EDT At 127 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of gusty showers extending from near New Martinsville to near Wallback. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Glenville, Sutton, Grantsville, Salem, Pennsboro, Gassaway, West Union, Arnoldsburg, Cedar Creek State Park, Big Otter, Burnsville, Flatwoods, Sand Fork, Pullman, Auburn, Alma, Wolf Summit, Little Birch, Newberne and Sedalia. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 27 and 32, and between mile markers 35 and 86. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 42 and 72. Route 19 between mile markers 66 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV

