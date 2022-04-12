Twitter React To Cam Newton Not Being A Fan Of A “Bad B-tch” Who “Can’t Cook”

Related
Cam Newton Trending For Troubling Comments On Women
NFL quarterback Cam Newton is getting crushed for what he said about women during a recent podcast episode. In speaking on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Newton began discussing his family upbringing. One thing led to another and he eventually delved into women who can’t “cater to a man’s needs.”
Adam Schefter Apologizes for Tweet Regarding Dwayne Haskins’s Death
The ESPN insider deleted the original tweet that was heavily criticized.
Yardbarker
'Very, Very, Very!' Odell Beckham Jr. Odds: WR Leaving Rams to Sign with Patriots
He is still a big talent and he is also one of the bigger names left on the free agent market, even as he spends time now rehabbing the injury that didn't quite allow him to celebrate the Super Bowl with the other fellas. So where is he going? While...
Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, Has Strong Message For Cam Newton
Earlier this week, free agent NFL quarterback Cam Newton made headlines for a controversial comment women. “Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs,” Newton said. “Right? And I think a lot of times when you get that ascetic of ‘I’m a boss b—h, Imma this, Imma that.’ No baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”
Carolina Panthers great Cam Newton likes a woman that knows when to ‘be quiet’
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has some thoughts on the dynamics in a relationship between a man and a
What Is Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death? Here Are the Tragic Details
Prayers up! Dwayne Haskins, best known as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was just 24 years old. Dwayne was also a 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist at Ohio State University. His death was announced on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Article continues below advertisement. Fans have taken to...
Johnny Manziel appears to have a new girlfriend
Johnny Manziel and his ex-wife finalized their divorce a few months ago, and it appears the former Heisman Trophy winner is now in a new relationship. Manziel has been spotted spending time with Instagram model Kenzie Werner in South Beach this week. TMZ shared some photos of the two at the beach together on Wednesday, and they were later seen partying at some nightclubs in Miami.
Stephen A. Smith Wants to Know What the Hell Happened to Ben Simmons' Back
The Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first night of the NBA's play-in tournament on Tuesday. Ben Simmons will not play and there are conflicting reports about whether or not he will be available to the team should they advance to the traditional NBA Playoffs. After sitting out 10 months, Simmons is dealing with a back injury and Stephen A. Smith wants to know what the hell happened. Smith first questioned the circumstances surrounding Simmons' back injury on Get Up this morning.
earnthenecklace.com
Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée
Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
People
Cam Newton Under Fire for Misogynistic Comments About Women Who 'Don't Know When to Be Quiet'
NFL player Cam Newton is facing backlash for comments about women he made during a podcast appearance this week. In the latest episode of Barstool Sports podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game, published over the weekend, the former Panthers quarterback recalled his upbringing, saying that his father, mother, and grandmother gave him a "perfect example" of what a man is — and what a woman should be.
There’s 1 Clear Favorite Emerging For Odell Beckham Jr.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains one of the bigger names left on the free agent market. While he’s been linked to a few teams, one sportsbook thinks there is a clear-cut favorite to land OBJ. Bovada has released updated team odds for Beckham’s free agency destination. The New...
Report details why Tom Brady was unhappy with Bruce Arians
Bruce Arians has repeatedly denied that his relationship with Tom Brady was anything less than stellar over the past two seasons, but there have been numerous reports that there were issues. One of the latest shed some light on why the star quarterback was not thrilled with his head coach.
New report links Browns' Baker Mayfield with Seahawks
The harsh truth of the matter is that the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield are short on options regarding the 26-year-old's playing future after his current employer acquired star signal-caller Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans in a controversial trade last month. Multiple other clubs have already made moves...
Only 1 Quarterback Wasn’t At Bucs Voluntary Workout
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their off-season workout program on Monday. However, the team’s MVP wasn’t in attendance. Tom Brady is the only Buccaneers quarterback who didn’t attend Monday’s workout. It’s worth noting these workouts are voluntary. Sometimes veterans – like Brady – have their own...
Cam Newton Makes Controversial Comments
Cam Newton has ignited the ire of many on social media after comments he made on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast this past Monday. "There's a lot of women who are bad b------, and I say b------ in a way not to degrade a woman, but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem as a boss chick," Newton said.
Yardbarker
Cowherd: The Packers Are Trying to Be Bad on Purpose as Payback to Aaron Rodgers
There are many examples of mainstream media members saying unintelligent things. There was the latest Adam Schefter gaff, which is just one in a series of bad reports from ESPN. Colin Cowherd, the controversial radio host, has never shied away from slandering the Packers or Aaron Rodgers in the past. This has led him, too, to say some rather interesting things that challenge basic human reason. He was at it again earlier on Monday, when he twisted the words spoken by Mark Murphy in an interview with Tom Grossi:
Colin Kaepernick Training With Michael Vick: NFL World Reacts
It seems like Colin Kaepernick has been working out with everybody these days. On Tuesday, he trained with Michael Vick and Chad Johnson. Johnson shared a pic of the three men after the session. Overall, it’s not surprising that Kaepernick linked up with the man formerly known as Ochocinco, but it is interesting that Vick is there.
Baker Mayfield, Wife Story Going Viral: NFL World Reacts
Baker Mayfield has been trending on social media for most of Wednesday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback made a podcast appearance in which he discussed everything that’s been going on with his career. Mayfield did not hold back with his feelings, revealing where he believes he might get traded. That’s...
NFL World Reacts To What Jaguars Player Said About Urban Meyer
Travis Etienne’s rookie season ended before it ever really began due to a Lisfranc injury. But the former Clemson back says it wasn’t all bad. When asked about missing the Jaguars’ Urban Meyer-led mess of a 2021, Etienne kept it real: “If there was any year to miss, I missed a great one.”
