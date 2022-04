KILGORE, Texas — Two Kilgore Police Department officers were recently honored for their actions that led to two children who were kidnapped being found safe last year. Lt. Joey Chitwood and Cpl. Joey Johnston received written commendations on Friday for their actions in the child abduction case. After an Amber Alert, a Kilgore resident called city of Rusk authorities to say she believed she saw the abducted children at the Walmart in Kilgore.

KILGORE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO