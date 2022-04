HIBBING — It’ll be a nice night of boxing at the Hibbing Memorial Arena on Saturday when the Iron Range Boxing’s Homecoming takes place, beginning at 3 p.m., with the doors opening at 2 p.m. A.J. Grove has put together a card of 22 matches for the three-hour program, but that’s subject to change until they see if everybody arrives for the fight. The boxing range will be competitors between...

HIBBING, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO