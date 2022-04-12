ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence adds 6 new speed cameras to school zones

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AvUvu_0f7Gn0JU00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Six new speed cameras are now live in school zones across the capital city as of Wednesday morning, according to the Providence Police Department.

The additional cameras will join the city’s fleet of existing ones, bringing the overall total to 20.

There will be a 30-day grace period for drivers who are flagged by the new cameras, during which warning notices will be handed out.

Gas prices fall below $4 in Rhode Island

Beginning June 6, drivers will be fined $50 per speed camera violation.

The grace period only applies to the new speed camera locations and not existing ones.

The new speed cameras have been installed in the following locations:

  • Plainfield Street (Laurel Hill Annex School)
  • 773 Chalkstone Avenue (Nathaniel Greene Middle School)
  • Hope Street (Hope High School)
  • Mount Pleasant Avenue (Mount Pleasant High School)
  • Bridgham Street (Providence Career and Technical Academy)
  • Branch Avenue (E-Cubed Academy)

Providence’s speed cameras operate on school days between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., and the new cameras will be no different.

Providence first launched its speed camera program in 2018 in an attempt to prevent people from speeding through school zones.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
The Baltimore Sun

Speed cameras are installed on I-83 in Baltimore — but they’re not active just yet

The speed cameras that were installed on Interstate 83 to help reduce crashes on one of Baltimore’s busiest thruways aren’t up to speed just yet, officials said. The city is still putting the pieces in place before activating the cameras and launching a 90-day grace period for drivers before issuing tickets, said Marly Cardona-Moz, spokeswoman for the Baltimore Department of Transportation. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#School Days#Laurel Hill#Gas Prices#Capital City#Providence Career And#Technical Academy#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WPRI 12 News

Man killed when arm gets stuck in Boston subway car door

BOSTON (AP) — A man was killed when his arm became stuck in the door of a Boston subway car as it pulled away from a station. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said a man sustained fatal injuries inside the Red Line tunnel as a train departed Broadway Station at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The […]
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Robinson Lalin Identified As Man Killed After Getting Arm Trapped In Door Of Red Line Train In South Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – The man who died after getting trapped in the door of a Red Line train was identified Monday by the MBTA as 39-year-old Robinson Lalin of Boston. The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said Lalin got his arm stuck in the door of the inbound train as it pulled away from the platform at the Broadway station in South Boston around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He was dragged a short distance and was killed. The D.A.’s office said foul play is not suspected. A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said investigators arrived at the scene Monday to begin their...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Public Schools Drops Garelick Farms As Milk Vendor After Contamination Issue

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Public Schools is canceling its upcoming orders with Garelick Farms after two students found hand sanitizer inside their milt cartons. Neither of the students drank the milk, saying it smelled off. Garelick Farms told WBZ-TV it received a complaint about a watery substance found in some milk that it delivered to Boston Public Schools. An inspection report issued Wednesday shows that some younger students reported to a teacher’s assistant that the milk “smelled funny” and that one carton “had a very strong smell of bleach.” The milk cartons had a sell-by date of April 10. Boston Public Schools are now searching for a new milk vendor.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

11 Massachusetts State Troopers, 1 Sergeant Fired For Not Getting COVID Vaccine

BOSTON (CBS) — 11 Massachusetts State troopers and one sergeant were fired Friday for refusing to get the COVID vaccine. All 12 are now considered “dishonorably discharged.” The troopers were first put out on administrative leave, but still did not get the shot. Later Friday afternoon, the State Police put out the orders, terminating the troopers. Some of the troopers had more than 10 years on the job. I-Team sources say the sergeant that was fired was with the K-9 unit and had their dog taken away last fall. Another trooper, a woman whose dad was also a trooper and was killed...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy