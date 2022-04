Dr. Daniela Ferdico, Psy.D., is the co-founder of Sensory Access. When we hear the word “disability,” the image of a wheelchair often pops into our minds. Most people associate disability with mobility impairments, since mobility impairments often require wheelchairs and other physical aids, creating a visual cue that the individual may need more time and support. Venue operators and event organizers tend to share this focus on mobility and physical barriers regarding their venue, show or event.

