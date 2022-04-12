ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Tree worker electrocuted in South Reno

By Audrey Owsley
KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: The Reno Fire Department says a worker involved in a tree-removal operation was killed by electrocution. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to recover the worker’s body. Investigators are now working to determine what led to the incident....

