Tree worker electrocuted in South Reno

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Rocklin detectives are investigating back-to-back pedestrian crashes involving kids. The police department calls the trend concerning. For Candace Jones, questions bombard her mind. “Trying to understand why,” Jones said. “You know, why would someone hit a child and leave?” A hit-and-run last Friday night near Pacific Street and Rocklin Road sent her son, Colton, to the hospital. The 14-year-old underwent multiple surgeries. According to Colton’s mother, his recovery is far from over with injuries stretching from head to toe. He’s not expected to return to school for the rest of the academic year. Meanwhile, Rocklin detectives searched and later found the driver and...

ROCKLIN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO