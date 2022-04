Bellator light heavyweight star Corey Anderson has gone off on his critics ahead of his title fight at Bellator 277. On Friday night in San Jose, Corey Anderson will attempt to capture his first major world title when he goes head to head with Vadim Nemkov in the light heavyweight tournament finals. Anderson is 3-0 since arriving in Bellator and with seven wins in his last eight fights, many believe a victory here could put him in the conversation as one of the best 205-pounders on the planet.

