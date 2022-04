INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever got a big jump on rebuilding their roster with seven picks in Monday's WNBA draft in New York. Indiana had seven picks in the three-round draft, including four in the first 10 selections. They used two of those picks to take Baylor teammates NaLyssa Smith, who was the second pick of the draft, and Queen Egbo, who was picked at 10.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO