Santa Rosa, CA

Boycott of Organic Food Company Amy’s Kitchen Has Some Grocers Pulling Products From Shelves

SFist
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe darling of the organic-vegetarian frozen food aisle took a hit with some workplace safety allegations at their Santa Rosa plant, creating some grocer boycotts and talk of workers unionizing. I was surprised to learn that popular organic frozen food manufacturer Amy’s Kitchen does not have an “Amy” in...

sfist.com

