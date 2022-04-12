ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raising cane: TSA officials found something shocking inside a cane at Boston Airport

On April 5, Transportation Security Administration officials at Boston Logan International Airport confiscated a cane after discovering something unusual about it.

The cane looked normal from the exterior, but inside of it was a long blade.

The man traveling with the cane "claimed he had no idea the blade was in there" when he was questioned by Massachusetts State Police, according to Dan Velez, TSA Media Spokesperson for New England.

Velez tweeted out a picture of the weapon that appeared nearly just as long as the cane itself. He added that the man surrendered the object and was allowed to continue his travels.

Velez spoke to USA Today about the incident, and said similar weapons like the blade inside the cane have been found before.

"Finding a blade inside of a cane is certainly not unheard of, but they are not very common," Velez told USA Today . "I'd say maybe a few a year across the country."

The TSA website has a clear list of prohibited items for travelers to look at before they board a flight, showing what people can and can not bring on a plane.

"Remember to check your baggage for prohibited items. Use the Can I Bring My…? tool to check if items like sporting goods, foods, tools and others are permitted," TSA said on their website . "Some carry-on items may be prohibited even if they appear not to be, like a cane with a hidden sword."

In fact, the hidden blade wasn't the only weapon caught by TSA agents last week.

TSA Public Affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted out a picture on April 7, after a dagger was found inside of a hairbrush at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport.

