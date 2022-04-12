ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer Says Series Is Set During a "Time of Darkness" in the Galaxy

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEwan McGregor is returning to the sprawling galaxy of Star Wars at last, reprising the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for a new event series on Disney+. Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place between the end of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope, showing the titular Jedi in...

