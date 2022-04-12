Sunset Mall Easter Eggstravaganza!
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Sunset Mall is egg-static to present a family friendly egg hunt for the community this Easter on April 16 at 10:30 a.m. There will be 8,000 eggs hidden through-out the Sunset Mall with the chance to win cool giveaways from all participating stores, as well as crafts/coloring, and the opportunity to have your picture taken with the Easter Bunny!
Visit their website at https://www.sunsetmall.com/events/ for more details about this egg-tastic event, upcoming promotions and other exciting center news. For the latest news and updates, follow Sunset Mall on Facebook, Instagram (@sunsetmallsa), and Twitter (@SunsetMallSA)
